Western Riverside Council of Governments, CA Transforms Workflow Management with OpenGov
The software will enable more dynamic reporting and improved process adjustments, fostering a more responsive governmental environment.CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Struggling with cumbersome, manually managed workflows and poor cross-team visibility in the PACE department, the Western Riverside Council of Governments (WRCOG) identified a critical need for a more efficient and transparent system. To address these challenges, WRCOG decided to expand its partnership with OpenGov, the leading platform in streamlining municipal operations and enhancing collaborative reporting.
Based in Riverside County, California, WRCOG serves as a pivotal organization uniting several jurisdictions to address regional challenges. The team wanted to manage workflows related to the certifying of financial institutions and lenders as they apply to fund more lucrative mezzanine financing options for commercial property owners to invest in energy efficiency, water conservation, and seismic strengthening improvements. OpenGov stood out during the search for its capability to automate and integrate complex workflows, and its proven track record with other divisions of WRCOG.
With the deployment of OpenGov, WRCOG is poised to revitalize its workflow management across various departments. The software will enable more dynamic reporting and improved process adjustments, fostering a more responsive governmental environment. Additionally, the software will improve transparency across teams and allow for easy editing and updates to workflows.
The WRCOG joins more than 1,900 public sector organizations leveraging OpenGov to revolutionize work processes with cloud-based software designed specifically for the needs of government.
About OpenGov
OpenGov is the leader in modern cloud software for cities, counties, state agencies, and special districts. With a mission to power a more effective and accountable government, OpenGov serves more than 1,900 public sector leaders and their organizations. OpenGov is built exclusively for the unique budgeting and planning, accounting, permitting and licensing, procurement, asset management, and tax and revenue needs of the public sector. The OpenGov Cloud empowers organizations to operate more efficiently, adapt to change, and strengthen trust with the communities they serve. Learn more or request a demo at opengov.com.
Megan Olson, Senior Manager of Content Marketing
OpenGov
email us here