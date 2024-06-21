Blake Whitson Elected to Serve on Board of Directors of Easterseals Oregon
With a long-standing commitment to helping Veterans and individuals with disabilities, Blake Whitson of Salem, Oregon, joins the Board of Easterseals Oregon
PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, June 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Easterseals Oregon is pleased to announce the appointment of Salem, Oregon, resident Blake Whitson to its volunteer Board of Directors. With a long-standing commitment to serving individuals with disabilities and Veterans, Blake brings a wealth of experience and passion to the non-profit organization.
"I first worked with Easterseals 15 years ago in Illinois working with children with disabilities, and since moving to Oregon, I have continued working with Easterseals to help serve our Veterans community," said Blake Whitson. "I am honored to join the Board of Directors of Easterseals Oregon as their mission of serving those with disabilities and Veterans through various services, including housing, education, and workforce training/development, aligns with my personal values and volunteer work with the Oregon State Elks Association. I look forward to working to continue to help build and expand these essential programs in communities across Oregon."
"We are thrilled to welcome Blake Whitson to our Board of Directors," said Kristen Rantz, President and CEO of Easterseals Oregon. "His extensive experience and dedication to our mission will be invaluable as we continue to provide essential services to children and adults with disabilities, Veterans, and Seniors. Blake's appointment comes at a pivotal time for Easterseals Oregon as we continue to enhance and expand our services across the state. Blake’s expertise will be instrumental in driving forward initiatives that provide critical support to those in need.”
Easterseals Oregon is a leading nonprofit provider of services for individuals with disabilities, Veterans, seniors, and their families. The organization offers a wide range of programs, including housing, education, workforce training and development, camp, and recreation.
For more information about Easterseals Oregon and its programs, please visit www.easterseals.com/oregon.
