21 June 2024

204

Intensifying cooperation between Turkmenistan and the Czech Republic

On June 20, 2024, political consultations took place in Prague between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan and the Czech Republic. The Turkmen side was headed by the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Ahmet Gurbanov, the Czech side - by the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Czech Republic Jiri Kozak.

The parties discussed a number of issues of bilateral cooperation and exchanged views on current topics on the international agenda. Then the meeting participants reviewed the existing Turkmen-Czech agreements and considered issues of the joint legal framework.

During the meeting, priority attention was paid to the topic of building up trade-economic ties, including increasing and diversifying trade turnover, and continuing cooperation in such areas as energy, transport infrastructure, agriculture, food and textile industries.

To intensify cultural ties, it was proposed to consider the possibilities of holding Culture Days, exhibitions and other cultural events.

On the same day, a meeting was held between Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Ahmet Gurbanov and Deputy President of the Chamber of Deputies of the Parliament of the Czech Republic Jan Bartosek.

During the meeting, various aspects of Turkmen-Czech bilateral cooperation were discussed. The parties emphasized that inter-parliamentary cooperation plays an important role in the development of bilateral relations.

In addition, the intention of both countries to expand trade and economic ties was confirmed. In this regard, it was proposed to explore the possibilities of creating a working group on economic cooperation and holding a joint Business Forum.

The organization of joint exhibitions, festivals and Days of Culture, as well as the intensification of contacts between representatives of the creative and scientific intelligentsia were named among the priority areas for building up cultural and humanitarian partnership.