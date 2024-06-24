'Summer at the Square' Returns with Free Sunset Concerts, Music Festivals and MORE
Delray’s Old School Square to Host Events All Summer Long - Free Concerts, Art Walks, Markets, Music Festivals, Art Exhibitions, Yoga Classes and More
Summer at the Square was such a huge success last year that we are thrilled to invite our City of Delray Beach residents and visitors to join us once again for concerts, art festivals, and much more.”DELRAY BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Delray Beach Downtown Development Authority (DDA) announced “Summer at the Square” has returned to downtown Delray Beach’s Old School Square. Summer at the Square, which launched last year, is a summer-long series of exciting events including concerts, festivals, art exhibitions, and more – all happening at Old School Square (51 N Swinton Ave) in downtown Delray Beach throughout the summer. Summer at the Square continues through September.
“Summer at the Square was such a huge success last year that we are thrilled to invite our City of Delray Beach residents and visitors to join us once again for concerts, art festivals, and much more,” said Laura Simon, Executive Director of the Delray Beach DDA. “We have an exciting agenda of events and activities planned that continue to make our Old School Square campus the place to be in South Palm Beach County.”
Save the dates for these special Summer at the Square* events:
• Free Sunset Concert Featuring The Shaelyn Band: Known for its high energy performances, The Shaelyn Band, a soul/rock blues band taking the industry by storm, returns to Delray’s Old School Square on June 28. Concert is free; VIP tickets available.
• Delray Walls Mural Fest: The two-day festival will take over the Old School Square campus on Friday, July 26 and Saturday, July 27, 2024 and feature top Reggae and street artists from South Florida. Street artists will paint large murals in the park while live music performances – including Reggae artists Spred the Dub and Johnny Dread – take place at the Amphitheatre. There will also be a night market with curated vendors, art activities, and food and beverage offerings.
• Party in Paradise: Delray’s tribute to Jimmy Buffet on August 30 will honor Florida’s official Jimmy Buffet Day with the Caribbean Chillers, the official Jimmy Buffet Tribute Band.
• Free Sunset Concert Featuring Journey Tribute Band: Never Stop Believin’ comes to Old School Square on August 23. Concert is free; VIP tickets available.
• Free Sunset Concert Featuring The Resolvers: Reggae band, The Resolvers, returns to Delray Beach on September 27 for a Free Sunset Concert. Concert is free; VIP tickets available.
The DDA invites everyone – rain or shine – to enjoy the entertainment. Guests are encouraged to bring takeout meals and snacks from a local restaurant or purchase food and drinks from the local restaurant vendors featured onsite. There are no coolers or outside alcohol allowed.
The Sunset Concert Series at the Square is presented by the Delray Beach Downtown Development Authority and the City of Delray Beach.
Summer at the Square will also include:
• First Friday Art Walks: Join the Cornell Art Museum on the first Friday of every month for a stop on Downtown Delray’s First Friday Art Walk (Friday, July 5, August 2, September 6) from 6 to 9 p.m. Exhibits change every few months. Enjoy art, music and light bites.
• Wellness Wednesday: Take a break in the middle of your day to connect with community, quiet your mind and move your body during the $5 Wellness Wednesday healing classes (11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Cornell Art Museum). Registration required.
• Summer GreenMarket: Delray Beach’s open-air market returns to the Old School Square grounds Saturdays from 9:00am to 1:00pm during June and July.
• Coco Market: Join our growing wellness community at Coco Market, a special monthly community event featuring free yoga classes, meditation, reiki, drum circle, south bath, plus shop local, curated wellness vendors and enjoy healthy gourmet food, including vegan options. Summer dates include Sunday, July 7, August 4, September 1, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
• OLLI – FAU Lecture Series: The monthly lecture series, created by the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute (OLLI) at FAU, continues at the Vintage Gym at Old School Square this summer with classes on Tuesday, July 9 and August 13, from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. Tickets available for purchase.
For more information and to see a full list of events at Old School Square, please visit: https://delrayoldschoolsquare.com/events.
*Summer at the Square includes both free and ticketed events.
About Old School Square
Old School Square is an historic cultural arts campus in the heart of Downtown Delray Beach. Old School Square’s mission is to create a welcoming space where the community comes together for high-quality, diverse and interactive art experiences, while honoring the 100-year-old historic campus. The 6-acre campus is home to early 20th century school buildings that have been renovated and are now a fine arts museum (Cornell Art Museum), wedding and events venue (The Vintage Gym), and a performance theatre and creative arts school (Crest Theatre building). The campus also boasts an outdoor amphitheatre for live music performances, a park and its own parking garage. Old School Square takes up an entire city block at the corner of Atlantic Avenue and Swinton Avenue. The address is 51 N. Swinton Avenue, Delray Beach, FL 33444.
About Delray Beach Downtown Development Authority (DDA)
The Delray Beach Downtown Development Authority (DDA) was established in 1971 with a mission to grow, strengthen, and enhance the economic vitality of Downtown Delray Beach. As an autonomous agency of the City, the Delray Beach DDA advocates, facilitates, plans, and executes business development, fosters business relations, helps with the planning of public and private projects, and markets the downtown district. The DDA is located at 350 SE 1st Street, Delray Beach, FL. Learn more at https://downtowndelraybeach.com/ or by calling 561-243-1077.
Follow updates on social media: @DowntownDelray and @DelrayOldSchoolSquare
