Texas Economy Growing Jobs Faster Than Nation

TEXAS, June 21 - June 21, 2024 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today celebrated Texas again adding jobs at a faster rate over the last 12 months than the nation as a whole following the release of May employment data. Texas also smashed all previous historic highs for total jobs, the number of Texans working, and the size of the Texas labor force.

“Texas is where the future is building,” said Governor Abbott. “That is why Texas continues to grow jobs and outperform the nation in annual job growth. With America’s Best Business Climate, our strong and growing workforce, and an unwavering focus on investing for the future, we see more Texas businesses innovating and more hardworking Texans forging a path to prosperity. Texas is where today’s products are made and where tomorrow’s technologies are born. We will continue to lead the nation as we build a bigger, better Texas for decades to come.”

May employment data released by the Texas Workforce Commission shows:

Texas reaches a new high with the largest labor force ever in the state’s history at 15,262,600.

Texas reaches a new high for Texans working, including self-employed, at 14,655,700.

Texas reaches a new high for total jobs at 14,195,600 after adding 41,800 non-farm jobs in May.

Texas added 316,700 jobs from May 2023 to May 2024, expanding at 2.3 percent and outpacing the nation by half a point.

May marked monthly job growth in Texas for 47 of the last 49 months.

Through May 2024, Texas has added nearly 2.4 million jobs under Governor Abbott’s leadership.



Earlier this month, Governor Abbott announced appointments to the 11 new business court divisions created last year to provide an efficient mechanism to resolve complex commercial disputes and keep Texas moving at the speed of business.

