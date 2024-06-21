Transportation Commission awards $4.82 million in contracts in June

CHEYENNE, Wyo. – The Wyoming Transportation Commission awarded almost $4.82 million in contracts for two Wyoming Department of Transportation construction projects during its June 20 regular business meeting.

Jackson-based Evans Construction Company was awarded a $4.44 million bid for a patching project involving asphalt paving, milling and traffic control at various locations within Lincoln, Sublette and Teton Counties. The contracted completion date is Oct. 31, 2024, and this project is funded primarily with state dollars.

Reiman Corp., based out of Cheyenne, was awarded a $374,677 bid for a bridge rehabilitation project involving traffic control and bridge rehabilitation work on Wyoming Highway 233 on Hams Fork Road in Lincoln County. The contracted completion date is Nov. 30, 2024, and this project is funded primarily with federal dollars.

Almost all WYDOT projects are awarded to the lowest bid.