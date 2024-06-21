Weiner Team Secures Top H1 Ranking on "Ageism Taking Over Presidential Race Despite Discrimination Act"
The Robert Weiner Team announces achieving the H1 ranking, representing the number one national op-ed on OpEd News, for an article on "Ageism taking over the 2024 election despite Discrimination Act'' and raising questions about "Societal Ageism.”
Robert Weiner and Kailynn Bannon recently published the op-ed titled, “Despite Discrimination Act, Ageism Takes Over 2024 Election,” in OpEd News. The piece reflected significant attention to the issue and earned the H1 rank. Weiner, former head of the Select Committee on Aging in the U.S. House of Representatives under Rep. Claude Pepper, and Bannon highlight that a primary concern for voters in the 2024 election is the age of the leading candidates: Donald Trump, 77, and Joe Biden, 81. The article argues this focus on their ages raises questions about societal ageism.
The Age Discrimination in Employment Act (ADEA) Amendments were passed in 1978, 359-2 in the House and 89-10 in the Senate, and signed by President Carter, to ensure that workers with no age limit over the age of 40 had equal opportunities to retain and regain jobs. Similar to sexism and racism, ageism discriminates against individuals based on characteristics they cannot control. Proposing an amendment to impose an age limit on the presidency would unjustly judge candidates based solely on their age, rather than their ability to perform the job. The Age Discrimination in Employment Act Amendments still stand and are not likely to be amended any time soon.
The Biden administration released a detailed six-page report on Biden's physical health, evaluated by his physician, Kevin C. O'Connor. The report states that Biden is a "healthy, active, robust 81-year-old male, who remains fit to successfully execute the duties of the Presidency." The doctor did not believe a cognitive test was necessary. Conversely, Trump claims to have passed several cognitive tests but has provided minimal details beyond a three-paragraph note from his doctor.
In their article, Weiner and Bannon’s insightful analysis illuminates the age-related biases in the current presidential election. With the presidency at stake, it is critical to recognize the broader implications of ageism in society and the benefits of knowledge and experience, the article argues.
See the full oped here: https://www.weinerpublic.com/20240618.pdf
Additionally, Weiner appeared as a guest on the widely acclaimed "Silk or Joe" show, hosted by Joseph Patterson, on June 15, 2024, on Mainstreet Radio. The appearance consisted of two segments focusing on Weiner and Gene Lambey’s op-ed on Haiti, originally published in The Afro, as well as a previous piece on aging issues published in the Miami Herald and the Carter-Mondale Letter.
See the full segment here: https://www.weinerpublic.com/20240615.mp3
First Segment: 30:00 to 40:00
Second Segment: (after the ad, fast forward cursor) 45:00 to 53:50 (end of show)
See the Carter-Mondale Newsletter: https://www.weinerpublic.com/Carter2.pdf
See the Miami Herald piece: https://www.weinerpublic.com/20220321.pdf
Other recent TV-radio appearances from this month include Weiner as a guest on GB News on June 2, 2024, to debate Sebastian Gorka on Trump’s trial and the 34 guilty verdicts.
See: https://x.com/GBNEWS/status/1797352597071827356
For more, please visit our website: www.weinerpublic.com.
