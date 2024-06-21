Hip-Hop Legend DMX's Unreleased Works Come to the West Coast
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, June 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In July, a visual presentation paying tribute to departed hip-hop legend DMX will take place in Los Angeles.
“The Rise of Dark Man X: presented by DJ Superior,” a presentation of NOFUN!, Most Hated Entertainment, and ESM Representation, will be staged on July 11th, 12th and 13th at the Latino Theater Company, Los Angeles. The shows start at 8 pm Pacific time.
The event will feature DMX in unreleased footage of interviews, live performances, music videos as well as on unreleased songs and demos captured between 1987 through 1999 by DJ Superior - his producer, manager, and lifelong friend. The three night presentation is produced by DJ Superior, Jonah Levine and Kevin McGill.
DJ Superior grew up in Yonkers, NY with DMX and will be presenting a chronological timeline with visuals and audio from his private archives. Many of the songs recorded by DJ Superior in his room from 1987-1998 became international hits after DMX signed with Ruff Ryders and Def Jam.
This live show will not only feature DMX's classic hits but also an exclusive presentation of new material. In addition, each night will include special guest appearances and surprise performances.
"I'm thrilled to bring DMX back to life. We were like brothers,” said DJ Superior. "This show is going to be something special, and I can't wait to share this moment with everyone."
All three evenings will be phone free events.
Born Earl Simmons, DMX earned multiple gold and platinum album awards for his bestselling records – five of which debuted at the top of Billboard’s Pop Album charts (It's Dark and Hell Is Hot; Flesh of My Flesh, Blood of My Blood;... And Then There Was X; The Great Depression; Grand Champ). He starred in successful box office films such as “Belly” (1998), “Romeo Must Die” (2000) and “Exit Wounds” (2001). DMX earned a Billboard Music Award (Top R&B Album Artist Of The Year), an American Music Award and four Grammy nominations before his death in 2021 at the age of 50.
