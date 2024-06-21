SAINT MARTIN ENJOYS STRONG PRESENCE AT CTO’S CARIBBEAN WEEK IN NEW YORK CITY
NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This week, the French Saint-Martin delegation participated in the Caribbean Tourism Organization (CTO)'s Caribbean Week in New York City. This annual event aims to promote the Caribbean region and showcase new developments in various destinations, including the airline and cruise sectors. Caribbean Week features a series of events, seminars, panel discussions, bilateral meetings, and networking opportunities, bringing together strategic partners, government officials, industry professionals, and the media to engage in the most current platforms to promote tourism. This year marked the 35th anniversary of Caribbean Week, celebrated with the theme “Connecting the Globe, Celebrating Diversity.”
St. Martin Logo
(Pictured from left to right: Hon. Valérie Damaseau, Commissioner of Tourism and Culture of Saint Martin; Dona Regis-Prosper, Secretary General at CTO; Joan Leacock, Human Resource Development Consultant at CTO)
In addition to actively participating in the scheduled meetings, the Honorable Valérie Damaseau, Commissioner of Tourism and Culture of Saint Martin, moderated the Caribbean Airlift Forum. Panelists included Haydn Hughes, Minister of Infrastructure, Communications, Utilities, Housing & Tourism of the Government of Anguilla; Jonathan Kaufman, Director of Frontier Airlines; Philippe Bayard, CEO of Sunrise Airways; and Brian Mingo, CEO of Princess Juliana Airport. They discussed current air routes, connectivity, and innovations in aviation technology. Ms. Damaseau's insightful questions spurred further discussions on the impacts of increased airlift and airport infrastructure limitations.
Commissioner Damaseau, Tourism Director Weinum, and Deputy Director Wachter attended the Board of Directors Meeting and the Council of Ministers Meeting, where they exchanged ideas to ensure a successful year for the tourism industry. The delegation also shared destination updates with trade and consumer media and highlighted new developments at Media Marketplace. They engaged in one-on-one interviews with select media outlets and television journalists.
At the inaugural Women's Breakfast Award Ceremony, which honored women shaping the future of Caribbean Tourism, Commissioner Damaseau received the award for ‘Best Tourism Minister’ as voted by her peers. She remarked, "It was an honor to receive this prestigious award. This recognition is a personal achievement and a celebration of my team's strength and leadership at the St. Martin Tourist Office. We have overcome challenges, embraced opportunities, and worked tirelessly to ensure St. Martin remains a destination of choice in a very competitive marketplace. Our visitor arrivals for 2024 have surpassed pre-COVID numbers, and this wouldn’t have been possible without their hard work and continuous dedication.”
Director Weinum congratulated the Commissioner on her award, saying, “The St. Martin delegation had a successful week reconnecting with industry peers, sharing insights and strategies to attract visitors and enhance their experiences, and exploring sustainable tourism practices. Having the Commissioner named Tourism Minister of the Year was icing on the cake.”
Additionally, Suzanne Scantlebery, the North American Manager at the St. Martin Tourist Office; Céline Gumbs, the Commissioner’s Assistant; and Laïsha Ramkarran, the Director’s Assistant, attended the Caribbean Week conference.
