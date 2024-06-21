Southern Quality Propane Welcomes Florida Public Utilities’ Marianna Propane Unit
MARIANNA, FLORIDA, USA, June 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Southern Quality Propane (SQP), a leading provider of propane solutions in South Georgia and North Florida, is pleased to announce the successful acquisition of the propane operating assets of the Marianna propane branch of Florida Public Utilities. This marks a significant milestone in Southern Quality Propane's commitment to providing exceptional service and value to customers across its regions.
"We are thrilled to welcome the Marianna propane team from Florida Public Utilities into the Southern Quality Propane family," said SQP president Brent Henson. "We’re a local, in-state propane service provider. Our region started small, and we’ve expanded our services and territory as we acquired other smaller propane businesses to protect independent propane in our area. We know our customers value local providers and the type of service they provide. Florida Public Utilities has built an excellent reputation over the past decade, and we’re excited to continue their legacy of small-town customer service augmented by the power of our resources. Like Florida Public Utilities, we value community involvement and pouring back into the communities we serve through events and charitable giving and we look forward to making a strong impact on the communities served by the Marianna propane business.”
Florida Public Utilities’ Marianna propane business officially became a part of the Southern Quality Propane family on June 18, 2024. Southern Quality will maintain the excellent team and customer service quality its customers love and depend on.
Florida Public Utilities’ propane division serves over 19,000 customers in Northeast, Northwest, Central and Southern Florida. The Marianna branch serves customers in Jackson, Calhoun, Gadsden, Washington, Liberty, Bay and Gulf counties. Southern Quality Propane is committed to providing a seamless transition for the customers in this region.
About Southern Quality Propane:
Southern Quality Propane is the leader in local independent propane in South Georgia and North Florida. With a commitment to safety, reliability, and customer satisfaction, Southern Quality Propane delivers innovative propane solutions that power homes, businesses, farms and communities. The company serves customers with residential propane, agricultural propane, and commercial/industrial propane along with servicing customers on natural gas. Southern Quality Propane offers delivery service, automatic fill-ups, inspections, maintenance contracts, and much more. Its headquarters are in Thomasville, Georgia. For more information, call (855) 430-1099.
