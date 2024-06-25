TuxCare Extended Lifecycle Support Services Now Offered through Virtuozzo
EINPresswire.com/ -- TuxCare, the enterprise solutions division of CloudLinux and a global innovator in cybersecurity for Linux, today announced that Virtuozzo, the alternative cloud platform leader, now offers TuxCare’s CentOS 7 Extended Lifecycle Support (ELS).
Virtuozzo solutions enable virtualization and cloud for service providers and enterprises. For customers using Virtuozzo’s OnApp Cloud solution (Virtuozzo acquired OnApp in 2021) who still depend on CentOS 7, the TuxCare partnership enables business continuity as CentOS 7 reaches end of life at the end of June 2024. TuxCare’s ELS service offers ongoing protection for CentOS 7 cloud workloads and environments after the distribution’s end of life, through precision-engineered and rigorously tested patches that ensure vital legacy systems remain protected amid ever-growing cybersecurity threats.
“We’re pleased to partner with Virtuozzo, a top European alternative cloud platform provider, to bring ongoing confidence and stability for its customers facing CentOS 7 end of life,” said Michael Canavan, Chief Revenue Officer at TuxCare. “Making end of life a non-issue for organizations that otherwise face inefficient or inopportune paths toward stability is a highly valued ability for us and our partners, positioning both companies as essential business enablers.”
“At Virtuozzo, we are dedicated to meeting the diverse needs of our customers,” said Alex Fine, CEO of Virtuozzo. “Our partnership with TuxCare reflects our commitment to making the transition from CentOS as smooth as possible, providing customers with more time to develop proper migration plans. This collaboration ensures that our customers can continue to operate securely and efficiently during this transitional period.”
For more information on TuxCare’s CentOS 7 ELS offerings, visit:
https://tuxcare.com/extended-lifecycle-support/centos-7-extended-support
About Virtuozzo
Virtuozzo (https://www.virtuozzo.com), a leading hyperconverged cloud platform for service providers, ISVs, and enterprises, enables production-ready OpenStack Infrastructure-as-a-Service, multi-cloud Platform-as-a-Service, Kubernetes hosting, S3-compatible storage, cloud database management, and other cloud services. Virtuozzo liberates businesses from the complexities of IT infrastructure configuration and management, allowing them to refocus on their own growth. The cloud platform is designed for both cloud-native and traditional applications, ensuring optimized performance, rapid time-to-market, cost efficiency, and personalized support. Virtuozzo is available as public, private, hybrid, and multi-cloud software across more than 680 cloud service providers, managed service providers, and hosting providers in 84 countries.
About TuxCare
TuxCare is on a mission to reduce the world’s risk of cyber exploitation. Through its automated live security patching solutions and extended lifecycle support services for Linux and open source software and languages, TuxCare allows thousands of organizations to rapidly remediate vulnerabilities for increased security and compliance. The world’s largest enterprises, government agencies, service providers, universities, and research institutions are protected by TuxCare on over one million workloads and growing. For more information, go to https://tuxcare.com.
DeShea Witcher
Virtuozzo solutions enable virtualization and cloud for service providers and enterprises. For customers using Virtuozzo’s OnApp Cloud solution (Virtuozzo acquired OnApp in 2021) who still depend on CentOS 7, the TuxCare partnership enables business continuity as CentOS 7 reaches end of life at the end of June 2024. TuxCare’s ELS service offers ongoing protection for CentOS 7 cloud workloads and environments after the distribution’s end of life, through precision-engineered and rigorously tested patches that ensure vital legacy systems remain protected amid ever-growing cybersecurity threats.
“We’re pleased to partner with Virtuozzo, a top European alternative cloud platform provider, to bring ongoing confidence and stability for its customers facing CentOS 7 end of life,” said Michael Canavan, Chief Revenue Officer at TuxCare. “Making end of life a non-issue for organizations that otherwise face inefficient or inopportune paths toward stability is a highly valued ability for us and our partners, positioning both companies as essential business enablers.”
“At Virtuozzo, we are dedicated to meeting the diverse needs of our customers,” said Alex Fine, CEO of Virtuozzo. “Our partnership with TuxCare reflects our commitment to making the transition from CentOS as smooth as possible, providing customers with more time to develop proper migration plans. This collaboration ensures that our customers can continue to operate securely and efficiently during this transitional period.”
For more information on TuxCare’s CentOS 7 ELS offerings, visit:
https://tuxcare.com/extended-lifecycle-support/centos-7-extended-support
About Virtuozzo
Virtuozzo (https://www.virtuozzo.com), a leading hyperconverged cloud platform for service providers, ISVs, and enterprises, enables production-ready OpenStack Infrastructure-as-a-Service, multi-cloud Platform-as-a-Service, Kubernetes hosting, S3-compatible storage, cloud database management, and other cloud services. Virtuozzo liberates businesses from the complexities of IT infrastructure configuration and management, allowing them to refocus on their own growth. The cloud platform is designed for both cloud-native and traditional applications, ensuring optimized performance, rapid time-to-market, cost efficiency, and personalized support. Virtuozzo is available as public, private, hybrid, and multi-cloud software across more than 680 cloud service providers, managed service providers, and hosting providers in 84 countries.
About TuxCare
TuxCare is on a mission to reduce the world’s risk of cyber exploitation. Through its automated live security patching solutions and extended lifecycle support services for Linux and open source software and languages, TuxCare allows thousands of organizations to rapidly remediate vulnerabilities for increased security and compliance. The world’s largest enterprises, government agencies, service providers, universities, and research institutions are protected by TuxCare on over one million workloads and growing. For more information, go to https://tuxcare.com.
DeShea Witcher
TuxCare
marketing@tuxcare.com