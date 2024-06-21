Josh Whitworth to serve as executive director of Office of State Board of Education

Boise, Idaho – Governor Brad Little announced today he appointed Josh Whitworth to serve as executive director of the Office of the State Board of Education.

Whitworth has served as Chief Deputy Controller in the State Controller’s Office for the past eight years and starts his new position at the Office of the State Board of Education in July.

“Josh Whitworth has a proven track record of working effectively across broad stakeholder groups to implement important initiatives that improve the lives of the people we serve. Education has been my top priority since day one, I have great confidence Josh will advance our goal to create the best educational opportunities for Idahoans from childhood through adulthood,” Governor Little said.

At the State Controller’s Office, Whitworth helped champion major improvements in government transparency and efficiency. He is a native Idahoan whose family has operated a ranch in Mackay for four generations.

“The State Board of Education plays a critical role in strengthening our workforce and building leaders through our state’s education systems. I am eager to engage with board members, university presidents, employers, and a variety of education supporters in my new role,” Whitworth said.

Whitworth previously served as executive director of the Idaho Republican Party. He also worked in recruitment at Idaho State University (ISU). Whitworth earned his bachelor’s degree in business from ISU and his Master of Business Administration from Boise State University. He lives in Boise with his wife and two daughters.

As Idaho’s single governing body for public kindergarten through college education, the eight-member State Board of Education is charged with the general supervision and governance of Idaho’s public educational institutions, agencies, and school system. Its mission is “to drive improvement of the K-20 education system for the citizens of Idaho, focusing on quality, results, and accountability.” The Office of the State Board of Education implements board policies and oversees the public higher education institutions and the board’s executive agencies.

House Bill 521 passed earlier this year requires the Governor to appoint the position. Matt Freeman, who has served as executive director for the past nine years, announced his departure in April.

“I join many others in expressing my deep appreciation for Matt Freeman’s service to the State of Idaho. Working together, we were able to get LAUNCH across the finish line, make historic investments in school facilities, significantly increase pay for teachers, better prepare our students through expanded literacy opportunities, and advance innovation in K-12 education as well as higher ed,” Governor Little said.