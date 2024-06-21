Learn about Missouri's venomous snakes at July 9 MDC virtual program

Body

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – When it comes to things people are afraid of in the outdoors, venomous snakes top many fright lists. While it’s true people should always give venomous snakes space, it’s equally true that some of the things people fear about venomous snakes are based on things that simply aren’t true.

People can learn more about Missouri’s venomous snakes and separate myths from facts at the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) virtual program “Venomous Snakes of Missouri” on July 9. This free online program, which is being put on by the staff of MDC’s Springfield Conservation Nature Center, will be from 2-3 p.m. and is open to all ages. People can register at:

https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/201434

At this event, MDC Naturalist Sam Grove will discuss the venomous snake species found in Missouri and how to identify them. She will also discuss some of the falsehoods that have come to be associated with venomous snakes. For instance:

Copperheads do not travel in pairs. Copperheads compete with each other for food and space and would much rather have habitats all to themselves than share them with other copperheads. Also, the bite of a young venomous snake is not more potent than an adult’s bite. A young snake’s venom has the same potency as venom from a mature adult.

What is true is that venomous snakes have a bite that should be respected by all humans. When seen in the wild, venomous snakes should be left alone.

Though the July 9 program is free, registration is required. To participate, use the link above. Registrants must provide an e-mail, so a program link can be sent to them. This program will include a chat-based question-and-answer period where participants can interact with the presenters.

People can stay informed about upcoming programs at MDC’s Springfield Conservation Nature Center and other MDC facilities by signing up for text alerts and e-mail bulletins. People who have questions about upcoming events or how to sign up for text alerts from the nature center can call 417-888-4237.

Staff at MDC facilities across the state are holding virtual and in-person programs. A listing of these programs can be found at mdc.mo.gov/events.