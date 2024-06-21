CloudDefense.AI Announces a New Edition of Cloud Security Thirsty Thursdays
Our goal with Thirsty Thursdays is to foster a vibrant community where knowledge and experiences are shared, driving innovation and collaboration in cloud security.”PALO ALTO, CALIFORNIA, USA, June 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In an ongoing effort to forefront the conversation around cloud security, CloudDefense.AI is bringing a new edition of Cloud Security Thirsty Thursdays, set to take place on Thursday, July 11th, 2024, from 5:30 PM to 7:30 PM PDT at Hacker Dojo in Mountain View, CA. This monthly event offers a prime opportunity for professionals in the cloud security field to network, gain insights from industry experts, and stay updated on the latest trends in cloud security.
— Anshu Bansal, CEO of CloudDefense.AI
The event will feature two distinguished speakers: Prashant Venkatesh, Manager of Product Security at Poshmark, and Girish Bhat, CMO/VP of Marketing at a leading data and security startup. Prashant Venkatesh will deliver a presentation on "What PCI 4.0 Means for Product Security Teams," delving into the implications and strategies for product security teams navigating the new PCI standards. Following this, Girish Bhat will discuss "GenAI for Cybersecurity: Current Status," exploring the current landscape and advancements in generative AI applications for cybersecurity.
The evening will commence at 5:30 PM with a half-hour of mingling, accompanied by food and drinks. At 6:00 PM, a welcome message will be delivered by key members of the CloudDefense.AI team, including CEO Anshu Bansal, VP of Engineering at Portal26 Karthikeyan M, and CTO of Procyon Suman Sharma. Prashant Venkatesh's talk will begin at 6:10 PM, followed by Girish Bhat's session at 6:50 PM.
Cloud Security Thirsty Thursdays is an ongoing monthly event organized by CloudDefense.AI, dedicated to creating opportunities for continuous learning and professional growth within the cloud security sector. The events are designed to be both informative and engaging, providing valuable insights and networking opportunities for attendees.
Take advantage of this fantastic opportunity to expand your knowledge of cloud security and connect with like-minded professionals. Join CloudDefense.AI in its mission to empower the tech community with the knowledge and tools necessary for securing digital futures. For more information and to RSVP, please visit here.
About CloudDefense.AI:
CloudDefense.AI, headquartered in Palo Alto, is a complete Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP) that secures the entire cloud infrastructure and applications. Considering the evolving threat landscape, they blend expertise and technology seamlessly, positioning themselves as the go-to solution for remediating security risks from code to cloud.
Experience the ultimate protection with their comprehensive suite that covers every facet of your cloud security needs, from code to cloud to cloud reconnaissance. Their catered-for cloud offering includes SAST, DAST, SCA, IaC Analysis, Advanced API Security, Container Security, CSPM, CWPP, CIEM, CDR, to the exclusive Hacker’s View™ technology – CloudDefense.AI ensures airtight security at every level.
Going above and beyond, their innovative solution actively tackles zero-day threats and effectively reduces vulnerability noise by strategically applying various modern techniques. This unique approach delivers up to five times more value than other security tools, establishing them as comprehensive and proactive digital defense pioneers.
If you want to learn more about CloudDefense.AI and explore one of the best CNAPPs in the industry, please book a free demo with us or connect with us here connectwithus@clouddefense.ai
