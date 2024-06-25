ProAct Safety Hosts Quarterly Networking Discussions for Safety Professionals
Internationally recognized expert and influencer, Shawn M. Galloway, announces quarterly event covering timely topics for leaders.HOUSTON, TX, USA, June 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ProAct Safety, Inc., a global leader of safety excellence strategies, will host 60 Minutes on Safety Excellence, a quarterly virtual discussion with business and safety leaders. This forum discusses the latest thinking, discoveries, newly created methodologies and models and overall strategies, better practices, and lessons learned for those on their journey to safety excellence.
The next event dates are September 10th and December 20th at 10am Central Time. The event is recorded and made available for review or for those unable to attend the live event.
See previous topics discussed and save your seat for the next event at https://proactsafety.com/events/60-minutes-on-safety-excellence.
ABOUT SHAWN M. GALLOWAY
Shawn M. Galloway is CEO of the global consultancy, ProAct Safety. Shawn’s consulting clients include most of the best safety-performing organizations within every major industry. He is a trusted advisor, professional speaker, and author of several bestselling books on safety strategy, culture, leadership, and engagement. He is a monthly columnist for several magazines and one of the most prolific contributors in the industry, having also authored over 700 podcasts, 300 articles and blogs, and 100 videos. He has received awards and recognition for his significant contributions from the American Society of Safety Professionals, National Safety Council’s Top 40 Rising Stars and Top Ten Speakers, EHS Today Magazine’s 50 People Who Most Influenced EHS, ISHN Magazine’s POWER 101 – Leaders of the EHS World and their newest list: 50 Leaders for Today and Tomorrow, Pro-Sapien’s list of The Top 11 Health and Safety Influencers and is an Avetta Distinguished Fellow. Read more about him and his work at www.ShawnGalloway.com.
ABOUT PROACT SAFETY
ProAct Safety is a global safety excellence consultancy. The company has completed more than 2,000 successful safety strategy, leadership, culture and employee engagement projects in nearly every major industry worldwide. Learn more at http://www.ProActSafety.com.
