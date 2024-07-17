Shawn Galloway to Present at ASSP’s Safety 2024 Conference in Denver
Safety leadership and strategy expert will discuss the capacities needed to achieve safety excellence.
This essential discussion will provide valuable insights into the foundational pillars necessary for organizations to adapt and excel in today's fast-paced and ever-evolving business environment.”HOUSTON, TX, USA, July 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ProAct Safety, a recognized pioneer of leadership and safety excellence strategies, announced that the company’s CEO, Shawn M. Galloway, has been selected to present at the prestigious American Society of Safety Professionals (ASSP) Safety 2024 conference in August. The event will be held at the Colorado Convention Center in Denver and will feature a diverse range of industry experts and thought leaders.
— Shawn Galloway
Session #6043 Thursday, August 8 (3-4p)
During his session, Galloway will discuss "Building the Five Core Capacities for Safety Excellence." This essential discussion will provide valuable insights into the foundational pillars necessary for organizations to adapt and excel in today's fast-paced and ever-evolving business environment. Galloway will draw from real-world case studies across various industries, offering practical guidance on implementing and fortifying the five crucial capacities required for sustainable safety excellence: system, leadership, engagement, culture, and strategy.
Find more of ProAct Safety events at https://proactsafety.com/events.
ABOUT SHAWN M. GALLOWAY
Shawn M. Galloway is the CEO of the global consultancy ProAct Safety. With over twenty years of experience in safety systems, strategy, culture, leadership, and employee engagement, he is a trusted advisor, keynote speaker, and expert witness. He is the author of several bestselling books and has multiple regular columns in leading magazines, with over 400 articles and 100 videos to his credit. He also created the first safety podcast, Safety Culture Excellence, with over 800 episodes.
As a leading and globally recognized expert on safety excellence, he has helped hundreds of organizations within every primary industry achieve and sustain excellence in performance and culture. He has been interviewed and a guest on Fox News, EHS Network Radio, Safety and Health Magazine, EHS Today Magazine, ISHN Magazine, Safety Decisions Magazine, EHS Daily Advisor, Faces of EHS, Wild World of Safety Podcast, EHS Daily Advisor Podcast, Utility Safety Podcast, The Case for Safety Podcast, Occupational Safety Leadership Podcast, On the Safe Side Podcast, and many more.
Shawn's passion, dedication, and significant contributions to the safety field have been widely recognized. He has received numerous awards and accolades, including Global Safety Excellence Expert, Power 101 Leaders of the EHS World, Top 50 People Who Most Influenced EHS, Top 40 Rising Stars, and Top 11 Health and Safety Influencers. His influence is felt globally, and his status as an esteemed Avetta Distinguished Fellow further underscores his expertise and makes his perspectives highly sought after. Read more about him and his work at www.ShawnGalloway.com.
ABOUT PROACT SAFETY
ProAct Safety is a global safety excellence consultancy. The company has completed more than 2,000 successful safety strategy, leadership, culture and employee engagement projects in nearly every major industry worldwide. Learn more at http://www.ProActSafety.com.
Traci Long
ProAct Safety Inc.
+1 936-273-8700
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
YouTube