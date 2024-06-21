FDLE arrests two men for charges related to child sexual abuse material

June 21, 2024

FORT MYERS, Fla. – The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) arrested Sasi Vardhan Reddy Poreddy, 24, and Justin Scott Bolivar, 22 for charges related to child sexual abuse material.

Poreddy was charged with one felony count of use of a child in sexual performance. Bolivar is charged with sexual exploitation of a child, causing a child to view or listen to sexual activity, exposing genitals and intimate parts.

FDLE Fort Myers began its investigations into Bolivar and Poreddy when a police department in Wisconsin notified the FDLE Fort Myers that they were communicating with the victim on a social media platform. Investigators determined both men exchanged sexually explicit and harmful images with the child.

The FDLE Fort Myers cybercrime squad is investigating both cases with the assistance of FDLE Tampa Bay and Mount Pleasant Police Department in Wisconsin.

FDLE agents arrested Poreddy in Tampa on April 23 and Bolivar in Fort Myers yesterday. Multiple electronic devices were retrieved from both residences.

Poreddy was transported to the Hillsborough County Jail and he died by suicide while in custody.

Bolivar was transported to the Lee County Jail and will be extradited to Wisconsin.

Additional charges are possible pending further forensic analysis.

For Further Information Contact:

FDLE Office of Public Information

(850) 410-7001