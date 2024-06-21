ArtVersion Secures First Place in Dezzy Awards for Web and Design Categories
Dezzy Awards Spotlights ArtVersion's Diverse Portfolio in the Web and Design Categories.
CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, June 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ArtVersion Creative Agency has secured the top spot in the 2024 Dezzy Awards, earning first-place recognitions in both the design and web categories. This prestigious recognition is awarded to the agency for its innovative approach and the quality of its portfolio, which spans various and diverse industries.
— Erin Lentz, ArtVersion Executive Director of Design
As a leading digital design agency, ArtVersion has excelled in delivering exceptional web design, UI/UX, graphic design, and branding services. Their work has notably differentiated their clients in competitive markets with visually striking and strategically crafted designs. The accolade from Dezzy validates the agency’s commitment to designing future-proof user experiences with innovation, which serves as a testament to their impact on clients' success.
Erin Lentz, Executive Director of Design at ArtVersion, expressed enthusiasm about the wins, "We are thrilled to be recognized in the web and design categories from the Dezzy Awards. This accolade is evidence of our team’s passion which drives us to create impactful and experiential designs.”
In addition to winning the Dezzy Awards, ArtVersion has also garnered accolades as a Webby Awards honoree and nominee this year. Their UI/UX and web design project, "Art Is Everywhere," created for the Virginia A. Groot Foundation, earned them recognition in the category of web design for cultural institutions.
Additionally, the agency has received recognition as a Clutch Global and Champion winner for their overall portfolio that captured their 25-year expertise in the digital design industry. The prestigious achievements also commemorated the team’s expertise in the web and design space.
The Dezzy Awards is a platform that spotlights companies challenging the norm of design and all of its facets. The awards platform honors brilliance across various creative domains—including branding, web/app design, graphic design, animation, and architecture—and focuses on agencies and companies that exceed expectations in creativity and innovation. Dezzy offers a litany of over 100 award categories for companies in the creative field to submit to, celebrating those that break the mold of innovation.
To win a Dezzy Award, agencies must meet rigorous criteria that assess innovation, impact, aesthetic quality, and sustainability. By surpassing these standards, ArtVersion fortified their reputation as a creative innovator in the digital design space.
ArtVersion's recent accolade at the Dezzy Awards further reinforces their standing as a leader in their field. The agency's commitment to user experience design is evident not only in their top ranking at the Dezzy Awards but also in their passion for helping to create designs that transform their clients’ visual stories into differentiators. As ArtVersion continues to push the boundaries of digital design, they remain focused on delivering high-quality results that drive client success in a dynamic market.
About ArtVersion
ArtVersion is a Chicago-based creative agency focused on branding, digital design, and user experience. Known for its strategic and engaging digital solutions, ArtVersion collaborates with clients worldwide to enhance their digital presence and storytelling capabilities.
About Dezzy Awards
The Dezzy Awards is an online platform that recognizes those who push the boundaries in the design industry. The many categories that Dezzy recognizes include branding, web and apps, graphic design, animation, architecture and more.
