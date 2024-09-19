ArtVersion Collaborates with TEDxChicago for 'Lighting the Way' Event

ArtVersion collaborates with TEDxChicago to craft dynamic visuals for ‘Lighting the Way,’ elevating the event’s branding and attendee experience.

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- ArtVersion , a leading design and branding agency, is thrilled to unveil its event design and branding collaboration with TEDxChicago for the upcoming event, ‘Lighting the Way,’ scheduled for September 27th, 2024. This creative partnership merges ArtVersion’s exceptional design expertise with TEDxChicago’s mission to share ideas worth spreading, promising an inspiring and visually captivating experience for all attendees.Over the past few months, ArtVersion has worked tirelessly alongside the TEDxChicago team to bring “Lighting the Way” to life. The agency’s design efforts have been pivotal in shaping the event’s visual identity, digital presence, and overall attendee experience.Key Contributions by ArtVersion:• Visual Identity Development: Creating unique and memorable visuals, design language, and branding elements that encapsulate the “Lighting the Way” theme.• Print Design: Designing an impressive event booklet that effectively compiles all necessary information, showcasing meticulous attention to detail and aesthetic excellence.• Digital Design and Optimization: Enhancing TEDxChicago’s social media promos for improved user experience and accessibility, ensuring attendees can easily find information and register for the event.• Event Collateral: Developing promotional materials, including banners, brochures, and environmental graphics, to maintain a cohesive look across all platforms.• Interactive Installations: Crafting on-site visuals and interactive presentations that engage attendees and encourage participation.“We are thrilled to partner with TEDxChicago,” said Goran Paun, Principal and Creative Director at ArtVersion. “Our goal was to create a design experience that not only captures the essence of TEDx but also resonates with the diverse community it serves.”Erin Lentz, Executive Director of Design at ArtVersion, added, “We believe that good design can inspire and facilitate meaningful conversations, and we’re excited to see that happen at this event.”Petra Campbell, Art Director at ArtVersion, shared her thoughts: “Collaborating with TEDxChicago has been an inspiring journey. Our team is dedicated to ensuring that ‘Lighting the Way’ not only looks exceptional but also enhances the overall user experience for everyone involved.”What TEDxChicago Had to Say:Dustin Huibregtse, Director, Lead Curator, and Speaker Coach at TEDxChicago, shared his appreciation:“These designs are amazing, and the booklet looks AWESOME. Thank you for fitting ALL of it in! Great work pulling all the copy and lining it all up.”Michael Downey, Creative at TEDxChicago, added: “This is excellent work! It feels like everything is really coming together.”Loie Greenwood, Associate Director of Creative at TEDxChicago, commented: “The designs are beautiful! ArtVersion’s commitment and creativity have truly elevated the visual identity of our event, perfectly capturing the innovative spirit of TEDxChicago.”The “Lighting the Way” event will feature a lineup of thought leaders, innovators, and artists who will share their insights on a variety of transformative topics. With ArtVersion’s support, TEDxChicago aims to foster a dynamic environment where ideas can flourish and inspire meaningful change.Join Us!Don’t miss out on this inspiring event. Join us on September 27th for “Lighting the Way” and be part of an evening filled with groundbreaking ideas and creative discussions. Tickets are available now at www.tedxchicago.com About ArtVersionArtVersion is a full-service design consultancy based in Chicago, specializing in branding, user experience, and visual communication. With over two decades of expertise, the agency is known for its ability to transform complex ideas into visually compelling and user-centered experiences. ArtVersion works closely with clients to build strong brand identities, ensuring each design solution is tailored to meet their unique needs and goals.Driven by a passion for innovative design and a commitment to excellence, ArtVersion empowers brands to express themselves authentically, helping them connect with their audiences in meaningful ways. The agency’s multidisciplinary approach spans across digital, print, and interactive mediums, consistently delivering results that foster engagement, accessibility, and memorable experiences. Whether through a complete brand overhaul or an optimized user experience, ArtVersion partners with businesses to elevate their visual presence and achieve measurable success in the marketplace.As trusted collaborators to Fortune 500 companies, startups, and non-profit organizations alike, ArtVersion continues to push the boundaries of design, crafting solutions that resonate deeply with users and inspire action.About TEDxChicagoTEDxChicago is dedicated to discovering and promoting groundbreaking ideas, insights, and intelligence from Chicago and beyond, focusing on the city’s vibrant community of thinkers, creators, and leaders. This year’s event, “Lighting the Way,” aims to illuminate pathways for progress, showcasing voices and ideas that are shaping a better tomorrow. From sustainability to technology, health care to social justice, the event will explore transformative topics that shine a light on both challenges and opportunities, while encouraging meaningful dialogue and action.The theme, “Lighting the Way,” emphasizes the role that individuals and communities play in forging the path forward. With an amazing lineup of speakers from various fields — including science, architecture, social activism, and the arts — TEDxChicago seeks to ignite a passion for change, uncovering the potential for collaboration and innovation. Attendees will experience not just the sharing of ideas, but also the inspiration to take action and create impact within their own communities. TEDxChicago continues to be a platform where Chicago’s brightest minds come together to spark conversations that resonate locally and inspire globally.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.