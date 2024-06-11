ArtVersion Creative Agency Named a Webby Award Nominee and Honoree for 2024 Award Season
ArtVersion Creative Agency triumphs in the 2024 Webby Awards season for user experience and design.
Each element on the Art Is Everywhere site was crafted to ensure a seamless user experience. This achievement is a testament to our team’s passion for bringing narratives to life with technology.”CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For the 28th Annual Webby Awards, ArtVersion was nominated as a Webby Nominee and Honoree. The celebration honored the team’s work on the Art Is Everywhere website as a commemorative project for the Virginia A. Groot Foundation’s founder, Candice B. Groot.
— Erin Lentz, Executive Director of Design at ArtVersion
The Webbys recognized the craft behind the website and named both the ArtVersion team and Virginia A. Groot Foundation nominees and honorees for the award season. The Webby Awards recognized the website for:
Webby Nomination for the Website and Mobile Site—Cultural Blog/Website category
Webby Honors for Websites and Mobile Sites—Best Home Page category
Webby Honors for Website and Mobile Sites—Cultural Institutions category
The recognitions were on behalf of the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences and were a milestone for the ArtVersion and Groot teams. The website was distinguished as one of the five best in the world in its category, placing it in the elite 12% of over 13,000 submitted entries.
“Nominees like Art Is Everywhere are setting the standard for innovation and creativity on the Internet,” said Nick Borenstein, General Manager of The Webby Awards. “It is an incredible achievement to be selected among the best from the nearly 13,000 entries we received this year.”
The nominations are a significant achievement within the competition as nominees and honorees are part of two prestigious competitive stages: The Webby Awards—contestants selected by the Academy—and The Webby’s People’s Voice Award, determined by public vote. Both, however, mark excellence in innovation and creativity.
Prior to the Art Is Everywhere UI/UX experience, the ArtVersion team undertook a brand ecosystem refresh and web redesign for the Virginia A. Groot Foundation, a non-profit organization dedicated to celebrating 3-D artists worldwide by awarding grants to support their artistic endeavors. The foundation's mission is rooted in the belief that artists should create without limitations, celebrating the livelihood of art. The late founder, Candice B. Groot, championed this ethos by recognizing the necessity for artists to have the means to create freely, alleviating financial barriers. Therefore, to honor her impact, the Art Is Everywhere website was designed and developed this year. The experience was built to capture her personal art collection and share Candice’s story.
Erin Lentz, Executive Director of Design at ArtVersion, stated, “Each element on the Art Is Everywhere site was crafted to ensure a seamless and engaging user experience, truly reflecting Candice B. Groot’s legacy. This achievement is a testament to our team’s dedication for bringing narratives to life through design and technology.”
The website was a passion project for the Groot Foundation, brought to life in collaboration with the ArtVersion team, to digitally solidify Candice’s legacy for future generations. On the storytelling aspect of the website, the team encapsulated Candice’s story for those who knew her, and those getting to know her through the impact she left behind. On the technology aspect of the user experience design, however, ArtVersion curated a user-centric platform on WordPress to create a digital presence that is future-proof, robust, and highly responsive across devices.
ArtVersion also created an extensive gallery featuring optimized visual assets of each piece in her collection, spanning over 300 artists. Each art piece was implemented with craft and care, to allow users to appreciate each piece individually and to evoke the feeling of perusing through an art gallery or museum. The team was privileged to view some of Candice’s collection in person, allowing them to photograph and share these works with the world.
In addition to the extensive gallery, the website includes biographical storytelling to highlight Candice’s impact on the artists around her. ArtVersion conducted interviews with Candice’s family, artists, and others in the art industry to ensure her story was told accurately. The user experience was designed to guide visitors through different pathways of her story, including her childhood, educational career, influence as an artist, and legacy as a philanthropist in the arts.
“We can’t state enough how honored we were to take on this project. Immersing ourselves in the realm of art and building out the story both narratively and visually was an exciting challenge. On top of that, we’re very grateful to the Webby Awards for recognizing the website, not solely for the work on our part, but for the art that lives on for all to enjoy,” says Petra Campbell, ArtVersion’s Creative Director.
ArtVersion thanks the Webby Awards for recognizing their commitment to creating amazing user experience.
About Artversion
ArtVersion is a Chicago-based creative agency focused on branding, digital design, and user experience. Known for its strategic and engaging digital solutions, ArtVersion collaborates with clients worldwide to enhance their digital presence and storytelling capabilities.
About Webby Awards
Founded in 1996, The Webby Awards is the leading international awards organization honoring excellence on the Internet. Recognized as the Internet’s highest honor, The Webby Awards celebrates outstanding achievements in websites, video, advertising, media & PR, apps, mobile, voice, social, podcasts, and games. Each year, The Webby Awards receives thousands of entries from all 50 states and over 70 countries worldwide. The Webby Awards are presented by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences (IADAS), a global organization of industry experts and technology innovators.
