Clutch Names ArtVersion Creative Agency a Double Award Recipient for Two Consecutive Years
ArtVersion is titled a Clutch Champion and Global winner for the second year in a row.
It is rewarding to receive recognition from Clutch. Our team takes profound pride in the work we put out into the world, and we’re deeply honored to collaborate with various industries and clients.”CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, June 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Commencing their 2024 award season, Clutch honored ArtVersion Design Agency with a double accolade. This is the second year in a row in which ArtVersion was titled as a double winner.
— Goran Paun, ArtVersion Principal and Creative Director
The recognition celebrates the agency’s prestige in the digital design industry with notable rankings and positive and verified client reviews for UI/UX and digital projects. The designation as a Clutch Champion recognizes business service providers worldwide for their industry expertise and ability to deliver exceptional results compared to other companies in their line of service.
Honorees of the Clutch Global Leader rankings are selected based on their industry expertise and ability to deliver scores calculated based on client feedback from thousands of reviews published on the ranking platform. The team has solidified trust amongst its clients with custom solutions that align with each client’s business objectives and company goals. The testament of their work is reflected in the high-praise client reviews.
“It is rewarding to receive recognition from Clutch. Our team takes profound pride in the work we put out into the world, and we’re deeply honored to collaborate with various industries and clients,” says Goran Paun, ArtVersion’s Principal and Creative Director.
As a prominent platform in the B2B space, Clutch functions helps companies find and hire service providers across a broad spectrum of industries like IT, marketing, and various business services. It serves as a bridge between companies looking to outsource services and providers offering specific expertise.
ArtVersion is a digital design agency based in Chicago that works with industries around the world to create amazing user experiences. The team’s services include UI/UX design, web design, branding, and graphic design. Notably, earlier this year, ArtVersion achieved three accolades for the 2024 Webby Awards for their web and UI/UX designs. The recognition from Clutch is another achievement that spotlights the team’s commitment to their clients.
The design agency is highly versatile in its practice, creating custom solutions for every specific project they embark on. With over 25 years in the UI/UX industry, ArtVersion has mastered implementing future-proof technologies, robust design systems, and branding that drive conversions, all through innovative and human-centric design thinking.
“Technology is an ever-changing target, and navigating its shifts to integrate them into our designs presents an exciting challenge. We are honored by the trust our clients place in our strategies, and we are committed to ensuring that our expertise surpasses the vision they have for their projects,” says Petra Campbell, ArtVersion’s Creative Director.
About ArtVersion
ArtVersion is a Chicago-based creative agency focused on branding, digital design, and user experience. Known for its strategic and engaging digital solutions, ArtVersion collaborates with clients worldwide to enhance their digital presence and storytelling capabilities.
About Clutch
Clutch empowers better business decisions as the leading global marketplace of B2B service providers. More than 1 million business leaders start at Clutch each month to read in-depth client interviews and discover trusted agency partners to meet their business needs.
