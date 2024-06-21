Parents Forum Seeks Broad Support to Make Parenting Education Universal
Parents Forum seeks support from all sectors, especially agencies serving youth and parents, to make parenting education universal.
NPEN seeks to encourage, normalize and support research-based, evidence-informed parenting education programs. We appreciate the UN ECOSOC considering this important statement on parenting education.”CAMBRIDGE, MA, UNITED STATES, June 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Regulation of young people’s social media use, in the news with the Surgeon General’s recent call for warning labels on the apps teenagers use most, needs to be complemented by support for parents, according to Parents Forum. The organization welcomes support from the National Parenting Education Network and invites other organizations, especially those serving families and youth, to endorse the statement “Make Parenting Education Universal.”
— Debbie Farr, Chair of the National Parenting Education Network
NPEN Chair Debbie Farr said, “NPEN seeks to encourage, normalize and support research-based, evidence-informed parenting education programs. We appreciate the UN ECOSOC considering this important statement on parenting education.” Parents Forum’s statement, submitted to the United Nations Economic and Social Council, will be considered at their High-Level Segment in July.
Casting a wide net with the initiative, Parents Forum, a 30-year-old non-profit based in Cambridge, Mass., seeks to raise awareness among parents and community leaders in all sectors – especially among policymakers – of the value of positive and preventive support for parents and others in parenting roles. The statement advocates making parenting education available, accessible, affordable and attractive to all parents and caregivers in order to support children’s wellbeing and healthy development from birth through young adulthood.
Parents Forum also invites inquiries about becoming a Parents Forum partner to implement, in their own setting, the program's unique, evidence-informed question-based curriculum. Inquiries to info@parentsforum.org.
