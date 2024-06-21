Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,420 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 397,738 in the last 365 days.

A Long COVID Definition: A Chronic, Systemic Disease State with Profound Consequences

Topics

Medical personnel checks the heart rate on a patient.
Credit: Photo courtesy of the National Academies of Science, Engineering, and Medicine

Cross-posted from: National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and MedicineExit Disclaimer

The lack of a clear and consistent definition for Long COVID presents challenges for policymakers, researchers, public health professionals, clinicians, support services, and patients. As such, the Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response and the Office of the Assistant Secretary for Health asked the National Academies to assemble a committee of experts to produce a consensus definition for Long COVID. The resulting report, A Long COVID Definition: A Chronic, Systemic Disease State with Profound Consequences, presents the 2024 NASEM Long COVID Definition, developed based on findings reported in existing literature, as well as stakeholder and patient input.

HIV.gov note: Learn about COVID and people with HIV.

You just read:

A Long COVID Definition: A Chronic, Systemic Disease State with Profound Consequences

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more