Mandarino Chiropractic Nets ‘Best Expansion and Remodel Award’
Celebrating Mandarino Chiropractic’s Best Expansion and Remodel Award are ToniAnn Eterno, Mandarino patient liaison; Madison Fleming, Smart Marketing social media manager, and Drs. Frank Mandarino and Michael Carducci of Mandarino Chiropractic. (Photo: Smart Marketing)
Multi-office chiropractic practice headed by Dr. Frank J. Mandarino is lauded by Smart Marketing for the recent renovation of its Staten Island, N.Y., facility
On behalf of my patients, I see it as an obligation to ensure the remodeling and refreshing of my chiropractic offices take place in advance of the actual need ...”STATEN ISLAND, NY, USA, June 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mandarino Chiropractic, an award-winning practice with multiple locations, was recently honored during a business and professional networking event hosted by Tinton Falls, N.J.-based Smart Marketing.
The May gathering, which took place in Gramercy at Lakeside Manor, Hazlet, N.J., provided an enjoyable evening of fare, dancing and entertainment, along with a special awards ceremony that recognized a select group of Smart Marketing clients for their outstanding achievements.
Among the award winners was Mandarino Chiropractic, which was feted for its growth and the recent renovation of its Staten Island, N.Y., facility.
“This client is a well-respected expert who has been working in the industry for many years, helping tens of thousands of patients,” said Madison Fleming, a social media manager with Smart Marketing, as she presented the award. “They take care of some of the best athletes in New York and New Jersey, all while focusing on running their business effectively. They have six newly renovated locations with state-of-the-art equipment and style. The award for Best Expansion and Remodel goes to … Mandarino Chiropractic!”
Since opening his first office in 1991, Dr. Frank J. Mandarino has grown his practice to include six state-of-the-art facilities, represented in New Jersey as New Jersey Sports Chiropractic, and in metropolitan New York, Highland, N.Y., and Long Island as Mandarino Chiropractic.
Reflecting upon the Best Expansion and Remodel Award, Dr. Mandarino said, “Since opening my first office over three decades ago, one of my unwavering goals has been to provide patients with leading-edge chiropractic care in an optimally attractive, comfortable, relaxing, clean, and inviting environment. On behalf of my patients, I see it as an obligation to ensure the remodeling and refreshing of my chiropractic offices take place in advance of the actual need – from the waiting areas right through to the treatment rooms. I didn’t expect accolades for something I view as a natural part of running my practice, so I’m both humbled and delighted for these efforts to be recognized and praised by the team at Smart Marketing.”
Popular among athletes and the non-athletic alike, Dr. Mandarino’s multi-award-winning practice offers traditional and leading-edge therapeutic options with an emphasis on uncompromised patient care and service.
Dr. Mandarino utilizes the latest and most effective scientific breakthroughs in the areas of non-pharmaceutical pain-relief therapy and injury-prevention technology, such as Body Tempering®; LightForce® Deep Tissue Laser Therapy; Graston Technique; Rocktape and Kinesio taping methods; Active Release Technique; Fascial Manipulation, and NormaTec PULSE Recovery Systems, to name just a few.
Dr. Mandarino’s six offices are located at: 436 Route 79 North, Suite 21, Morganville, NJ 07751 (732-617-8000); 2052 Richmond Rd., Staten Island, NY 10306 (Phone: 718-667-2190); 9705 3rd Ave., Brooklyn, NY 11209 (Phone: 718-748-9624); 1476 Williamsbridge Rd., Bronx, NY 10461 (Phone: 718-823-6688); 414 Jericho Turnpike, New Hyde Park, NY 11040 (Phone: 516-775- 7654), and 3650 Rt. 9W Bridgeview Plaza, Highland, NY 12528 (845-691- 9100).
On the Internet: www.MandarinoChiropractic.com
On the Internet: www.NewJerseySportsChiropractic.com
