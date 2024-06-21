MPD Arrests Suspect in Fatal Northeast Shooting

The Metropolitan Police Department announces an arrest in a fatal shooting in Northeast.

On Thursday, June 20, 2024, at approximately 3:21 a.m., officers responded to the 4400 block of Hunt Place, Northeast, for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located a man in the roadway with a gunshot wound. He died at the scene.

The decedent has been identified as 21-year-old Marcellus Jackson, of Northeast.

On Thursday, June 20, 2024, as a result of the detectives’ investigation, 32-year-old Antonio Johnson of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with Second Degree Murder while Armed.

CCN: 24093692

###