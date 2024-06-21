Flags to Half-Staff for Fallen State Forest Ranger

Governor Kathy Hochul today directed flags on State buildings to be flown at half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Saturday, June 22 in honor of Department of Environmental Conservation Forest Ranger Robbi Mecus. Ranger Mecus died in an ice climbing accident in Alaska’s Denali National Park on April 25, 2024. A Celebration of Life ceremony for Ranger Mecus will be held at Marcy Field in Keene, NY on June 22.

“Forest Ranger Mecus showed bravery and courage every time she headed out to a rescue or a wildfire, something we’ll always be grateful for,” Governor Hochul said. “Our prayers are with her family, her loved ones and the entire Forest Ranger force as they continue to grieve this loss.”

Over her 25-year career with the Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC), Forest Ranger Mecus demonstrated an unparalleled passion for protecting the environment and New Yorkers. As a trans woman and advocate, she exemplified the Forest Rangers’ high standard of professional excellence while successfully leading dangerous rescues and complex searches, educating the public about trail safety, deploying out of state for wildfire response missions, and advancing diversity, inclusion, and LGBTQIA+ belonging throughout the agency.