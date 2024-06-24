Institute for Diversity Certification Celebrates 15 Years of Building Better Workplaces through DEIA
Celebrating Milestones and Charting the Future with the Institute for Diversity Certification (IDC), Inc.BROWNSBURG, INDIANA, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For the past 15 years, the Institute for Diversity Certification (IDC)® and The Society for Diversity have been a proud partner in building more diverse and inclusive organizations. It's been a time of incredible growth and learning, with an evolving understanding of the critical role DEIA plays in organizational success.
IDC® has witnessed a growing recognition of the vital role Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Accessibility (DEIA) play in organizational success, and are committed to empowering changemakers to make a lasting impact.
“Globally, we need leaders who understand how DEIA strategies empower organizations to tap into greater innovation and transform them into places of success through achieving business objectives, strengthening recruitment and retention strategies, and realizing new growth markets and financial opportunities,” advises Sonya Ferreira, CDP®. “With DEIA training, organizations can produce strategic thought leaders and managers across a spectrum of professions allowing businesses to leverage the power, purpose, and impact of DEIA principles in the workplace and community. IDC® training provides the essentials, and it is a must for executives, managers, and DEI professionals.”
A LOOK BACK AT OUR MILESTONES
IDC's story began in 2009, fueled by a desire to empower individuals and organizations to create productive, successful workplaces. Since then, the company has achieved some significant milestones:
Empowering Leaders
IDC has credentialed thousands of DEIA practitioners and leaders through the ground-breaking Certified Diversity Professional (CDP)® and Certified Diversity Executive (CDE)® programs.
“Becoming a Certified Diversity Executive (CDE)® is one of the best decisions I have made,” says Mary J. McConner, PhD, CDE®. “The course and content were informative, engaging, and extremely relevant to what I do as a DEIA practitioner and consultant.” Linda Haft, SPHR, CDP®, CCP, LDCP adds that she has “learned a great deal more about how to help my organization with DEIA initiatives!”
Building Communities
IDC Membership has fostered a thriving society of more than 2,500 individual and organizational visionaries who connect, share best practices, offer support, and hold each other accountable for progress.
Dr. Tonicia Freeman-Foster, CDP®, CHES®, PMP® describes her Membership experience: “I have found community. A community of brilliant, passionate, and diverse individuals who are committed to making the world a better and equitable place for all individuals to access. A community full of expertise where I can share and gain new skills and resources. A community where there is no wrong door, and a solution is just an email or message away. A community where I can just be my authentic self.”
Adapting to Change
IDC understands that the DEIA landscape is constantly evolving and stays at the forefront of the conversation, regularly refining its approaches in reflection of the ever-changing needs of the workplace.
Joy Fowler, MBA, CDE® enjoys the continuous learning process integrated throughout IDC®’s programs. “Membership and Certification are ongoing, she says. “They are not one and done programs, so I know it will be a source of support and knowledge in perpetuity. When you commit to working in DEIA, it is comforting to know IDC® is there to help you flourish.”
ADAPTING TO THE EVOLVING LANDSCAPE OF DEIA
The world of DEIA is constantly evolving, and IDC understands the need to stay ahead of the curve. Training curriculum undergoes regular revisions to reflect the latest trends and best practices in Diversity and Inclusion. IDC also hosts multiple certificate programs and administers the leading DEIA professional association, including informative webinars and insightful resources to keep the DEIA community informed about critical issues.
CELEBRATING 15 YEARS AND LOOKING AHEAD
As IDC celebrates this significant milestone, it is filled with immense gratitude for the passionate individuals and organizations it has had the privilege to collaborate with. This dedication to creating a more equitable future inspires IDC's team every day.
As IDC and The Society celebrate 15 years of impact, they've made a strategic decision to streamline operations under the Institute for Diversity Certification (IDC)® name. This move will allow IDC to:
- Unify Voices: A united front under IDC helps amplify messages and impact on the DEIA landscape.
- Enhance Efficiency: Streamlining operations allows for better service with improved resource allocation and collaboration.
- Improve Experience: Customers and partners will experience a more consistent and unified experience across the website and program materials.
A SPECIAL OFFER TO CELEBRATE 15 YEARS
“We’re passionate about empowering leaders to leverage DEIA for tangible business results,” says Leah Smiley, CDE®, Founder and President of IDC®. “Our Certifications, Membership, and educational training programs equip individuals with skills that foster innovation and drive better decision-making. We use our programs to help companies make money, save money, and achieve their organizational goals by unlocking the power of a diverse workforce.”
In honor of IDC's 15th anniversary, it's offering two special promotions. Visit IDC®’s website for exclusions and details.
New CDP® and CDE® Candidates enrolling in Online and Self-Study Exam Prep Programs save 50%! Promo Code: 15YEARS
Save 10% on Educational Programs! Promo Code: WELCOME10
Let's continue this journey together! Visit IDC's website at www.diversitycertification.org to learn more about its programs, resources, and community.
About the Institute for Diversity Certification (IDC), Inc.
Leading workplace Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Accessibility (DEIA) strategies since 2009, the Institute for Diversity Certification (IDC), Inc. is an Indiana-based EdTech company that equips professionals and leaders to transform the workplace and marketplace. Through its ground-breaking DEIA certifications, active Membership society, and educational programs, the Institute for Diversity Certification (IDC)® has empowered 2,500 Members and 4,000 Candidates and Designees all 50 states and over 30 countries to cultivate thriving workplaces where everyone can contribute and excel. Visit www.diversitycertification.org to learn more.
