Woodland Airstream Purchases 500 Harvest Hosts Memberships to Enhance RV Buyer Experience
VAIL, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Harvest Hosts is thrilled to announce that Woodland Airstream has purchased 500 Harvest Hosts memberships as part of the Harvest Hosts bulk membership program. This strategic move allows salespeople at Woodland Airstream to include a Harvest Hosts Membership as a gift with each RV they sell, adding significant value to prospective buyers and increasing the chance of purchase.
The Harvest Hosts bulk membership program is designed to help RV dealerships offer added benefits to their buyers, enhancing the overall purchasing experience. Research shows that 16% of those who don’t follow through with an RV purchase are deterred by the cost of camping. However, if the dealership chose to throw in a Harvest Hosts Membership for free, that problem would be solved because they’ll get unlimited overnight stays with no camping fees at 5,000+ farms, wineries, breweries, and more with their purchase.
"We are excited that Woodland Airstream joined our bulk membership program," said Joel Holland, CEO of Harvest Hosts. "This initiative not only enriches the RV buying experience for Woodland Airstream customers but also introduces new Airstream owners to the incredible adventures that await them with a Harvest Hosts Membership. It's a win-win for both the dealership and the customer."
Woodland Airstream's decision to purchase these memberships emphasizes their commitment to offering exceptional value and service to their customers. New Airstream owners will now have the opportunity to explore diverse and picturesque locations, making their RV journeys even more memorable.
"At Woodland Airstream, we strive to provide our customers with the best possible Airstream purchasing experience," said a representative from Woodland Airstream. "By including a Harvest Hosts Membership, we are enhancing the value of each Airstream purchase and offering our customers an exciting way to explore the country. We believe this partnership will set us apart and drive even greater satisfaction among our buyers."
The Harvest Hosts bulk membership program is available by inquiry. Those interested in the Harvest Hosts bulk memberships should contact ali@harvesthosts.com to get the process started.
About Harvest Hosts
Harvest Hosts, the largest private RV camping network in North America, provides a complete network of offerings to streamline the road travel and camping experience – with a collection of companies that includes Boondockers Welcome, a community of RVers allowing guests to stay overnight on their property for free; CampersCard, a campground discounts and benefits program; CampScanner, an alert service to book sold-out campgrounds; and Brit Stops, a membership connecting motorhome tourists in the UK and Ireland with small businesses for overnight stays. The company’s mission is to advance the technology and accessibility of the RVing and campground industry, making traveling while supporting national parks, local small businesses and communities easier than ever.
To learn more, visit: www.harvesthosts.com, www.boondockerswelcome.com, www.camperscard.com, www.campscanner.com, www.britstops.com; download the Harvest Hosts app on iOS here and Android here.
