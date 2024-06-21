Submit Release
FDLE congratulates graduates of Special Agent Training Class 45

June 21, 2024            
 
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) announces the graduation of 40 special agents today in Tallahassee.   
 
The graduates will be assigned to each of FDLE’s seven regions immediately. They have a combined 667 years of law enforcement between them.
 
FDLE Commissioner Mark Glass said, “FDLE’s newest agents were chosen because they embody FDLE’s fundamental values of Service, Integrity, Respect and Quality. Congratulations to Class 45.  FDLE is a great place to be with countless opportunities to help others and make lives better and safer for all Floridians. I can’t wait to see the positive impacts these agents will have on Florida.”
 
The special agent academy met for the five weeks at the Pat Thomas Law Enforcement Academy. 
 
Graduates learned investigative best practices, active shooter and officer ambush training, advanced firearms training, high-liability and FDLE policy and procedures.
 
