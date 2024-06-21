DruvStar Expands its International Intellectual Property Portfolio with Canadian Patent Approval for DataVision

Enhancing Data Security and Compliance Capabilities with AI Innovation

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, June 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DruvStar®, a leader in next-generation cybersecurity solutions, proudly announces that the Canadian Intellectual Property Office has granted a new patent for its flagship data safety AI platform, DataVision. Previously patented in the United States, this expansion underscores the company’s commitment to enhancing data security on a global scale.

Canadian Patent No. 3,204,098 mirrors the protections established by US Patent No. 11,575,702, positioning DataVision as a critical solution in the fight against data breaches and compliance violations. This strategic development enables DruvStar to strengthen its intellectual property rights and expand its market reach beyond the United States into the Canadian sector.

DataVision integrates advanced artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) technologies to securely monitor and manage data across various industries. The platform provides in-depth analytics, real-time policy violation alerts, and comprehensive data flow oversight, which are essential for industries such as iGaming, Healthcare, Finance, and more, where data integrity is paramount.

Manjit Gombra Singh, Founder and CEO of DruvStar, commented on the milestone, "Receiving the patent from Canada represents a significant step in our mission to globalize our innovative data security solutions. This will not only enhance our ability to serve Canadian businesses but also fortifies our international standing in cyber defense technologies."

DataVision ensures that enterprises can maintain rigorous data safety protocols, comply with Canadian and international regulations, and protect sensitive information from emerging cyber threats. The Canadian patent further establishes DataVision as a premier platform with advanced features, including a Security Data Map, Compliance dashboard, and AI-driven anomaly detection to safeguard critical digital assets.

About DruvStar:
DruvStar delivers an array of innovative cybersecurity products and services designed to combat contemporary cyber threats and future-proof organizations against the evolving tactics of cyber adversaries. With a focus on advanced threat detection, machine learning, and seamless integration, DruvStar is dedicated to advancing cyber defense capabilities for businesses worldwide.

To learn more, please visit https://DruvStar.com

About

