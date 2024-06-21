Biddeford ‘Odyssey of the Mind’ Teams Continue their Ongoing Success at State and World Championship

(Pictured: Biddeford High School’s Performance Team, a Maine State Odyssey of the Mind State Champion and World Finalist. Left to Right” Ahlany Martinez, Kyleigh Froehlich, Emily Michael, Layla Keddy, Elliot Aranovitch, and Harvey Giddings.)

Biddeford High and Middle Schools had sweeping success in the recent Odyssey of the Mind State Championship, with six out of the nine teams placing in the State Championship, four teams placing in the top three of their respective divisions, and four teams moving on to the World Finals in Ames, Iowa.

Odyssey of the Mind is a competition series where competitors utilize original problem-solving skills. In practice, teams will be presented with a long-term problem and then present their found solution at a competition. These solutions can be presented in a way that is either verbal or hands-on. Students work in small teams (up to seven) with very limited coach guidance. Some solutions to problems have included building vehicles that travel courses, creating machines to solve impossible tasks, building and ‘crushing’ a tower made of balsa wood, and performing humorous, witty skits. Odyssey of the Mind teaches teamwork, time management, budgeting, public speaking, thinking/troubleshooting skills, and inspiring individual and team growth.

Odyssey of the Mind has competitors ranging from kindergarteners to college students. This recent win isn’t surprising for Biddeford, as they have a long history of success.

“It is so exciting to see Biddeford students working so well collaboratively and excelling at problem-solving to consistently place at the State Tournament and move on to the World Finals every year since 2015,” says Odyssey of the Mind District Coordinator Victoria Salo. “We have had a strong team of coaches this year, which most certainly helps our students prepare for the state competition. Our teams were excited to head to the World Finals.”

Both the high school Technical and Performance Teams were named State Champions and World Finalists at the tournament. The middle and intermediate school Performance Teams placed second, also qualifying for World Finals. Biddeford teams have now earned the top three places in the State Championship 13 times and advanced to the World Finals 11 times.

Biddeford High School’s Technical Team named Maine State Odyssey of the Mind State Champions and World Finalists. Left to right: James Cote, Emma Cote, Lara Galiardi, Kayla Arsenault, Ella Ireland, and Kyle Perkins.

The Biddeford Primary School even had three of their teams compete against fourteen others. Although they did not receive scores in their competition, they learned how to perform in front of an audience and answer questions from the judges.

Biddeford Middle School’s Performance Team is a Maine State Odyssey of the Mind 2nd place winner and World Finalist. Front row (left to right): Amelia Ireland and Adalina Morrill; Back row (left to right): Maisie Giddings, Baxter Belanger, and Kalina Simard (not pictured: Anja Lunianski).

In the past two years, the Biddeford Odyssey of the Mind program has more than doubled in size. In 2017, Biddeford only had two teams, consisting of 14 students at the high school Division I and III levels. Today, the program has grown to encompass nine teams, consisting of 50 students in Division I, II, and III in all age categories. The teams cumulate many different demographics, such as special education students and top academic performers, and encompass many different interests, such as drama, athletics, and STEM.

Biddeford Middle School’s Performance Team is a Maine State Odyssey of the Mind 2nd place winner and World finalist. Left to right: Cooper Crockett, Bentley Hale (floor), Harrison Buchanan, Wyatt Harper, and Anthony Ramunno.

Odyssey of the Mind has become increasingly popular throughout Maine, with 85 teams from 30 schools, ranging from Limestone to South Berwick, participating in the 2024 season. Turnout at the official state tournament, the Maine Odyssey Spring Fling, was record-high, with 550 students, 120 volunteer coaches, and many families attending. Nine Maine teams qualified for the World Finals, and four of them placed in the top 20.

Maine has been fortunate enough to be one of three teams in the world for a new pilot program, Odyssey Inclusive. OI is an adapted version of a traditional Odyssey of the Mind program, modified for neurodiverse students. The Lamoine Consolidated School OI team, coached by 2023 Hancock County Teacher of the Year Miranda Engstrom, did an amazing job presenting their solution at the State Championships, proving that Odyssey of the Mind is for all.

Jason Wheeler, the Association Director of Maine’s Odyssey of the Mind Program, has been involved with Odyssey since the age of nine. As a student who didn’t consider himself to be academically gifted, Odyssey of the Mind helped him develop a love of learning and problem-solving, as well as an identity beyond the classroom. He has made it his mission to ensure that the program is accessible to everyone in Maine, as being an environment that rewards risk-taking, encourages out-of-the-box experimentation, and reinforces the concept that there are “no bad ideas” is incredibly beneficial. Jason’s favorite part of Odyssey of the Mind is watching students transform into more confident and willing learners.

At the State Championship, the Biddeford Performance Team and coaches Victoria Salo and Suzanne Tighe (both teachers in the Biddeford School District) were presented with OMER awards. This award is named After the Odyssey of the Mind’s mascot, the raccoon, and honors all who serve as exemplary role models through their actions and/or words and team members who exhibit exceptional skill and/or talent.

The teams performed exceptionally at the World Competition, with the high school Technical Team placing 7th and the middle school Classics Team placing 35th. Congratulations to Kayla Arsenault, Emma Cote, James Cote, Galiardi, Ella Ireland, Kyle Perkins, and Coach Suzanne Tighe on the Technical Team, and Harrison Buchanan, Cooper Crockett, Bentley Hale, Wyatt Harper, Anthony Ramunno, and Coach Karen Ramunno on the Classics Team. The students’ hard work and dedication paid off, and they are looking forward to their next season.

To follow the team’s journey, follow the Biddeford Odyssey of the Mind Facebook Page.

Schools or parents interested in joining Odyssey of the Mind can contact Jason Wheeler directly at maineomguy@gmail.com, at 207-251-2347, or by filling out this Contact Form. For more information on Odyssey of the Mind, go to www.odysseyofthemind.com or www.meodyssey.org.