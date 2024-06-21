State Highways Impacted by Flooding in Southeast South Dakota

For Immediate Release: Friday, June 21, 2024

Contact: Travis Dressen, Mitchell Region Engineer, 605-995-3300

MITCHELL, S.D. – As of the morning of Friday, June 21, 2024, several state highways in southeast South Dakota are being impacted due to flooding rains that the area received overnight. Many highways in this portion of the state are currently closed due to the depth of standing or flowing water across the highway. Other routes impacted by flooding are open with the use of flaggers guiding motorists through sections of saturated roadway.

Rainy conditions are anticipated to last throughout the day and into the morning of Saturday, June 22, 2024, and are expected to extend the impacts of this weather system. Motorists can expect additional road closures to be put in place if conditions continue to worsen.

Motorists are reminded to respect all road closures and not drive around barricades. Driving into floodwater areas can lead to potentially dangerous or life-threatening situations.

