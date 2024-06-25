Marmalade Game Studio Lights a Fuse for Exploding Kittens ® 2
The sequel to the Exploding Kittens ® digital game promises more chaos, more features and more laughs!LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Marmalade Game Studio teams up once again with Asmodee to bring a cult classic to digital platforms with full AAA polish. Asmodee’s affiliate, Exploding Kittens Studio, is joining the partnership to deliver madness and fluffy mayhem with Exploding Kittens ® 2 on Steam and mobile in Summer 2024.
Exploding Kittens ® is a highly strategic party game for people who are into kittens, explosions, laser beams and sometimes goats. The number-one most-backed Kickstarter project ever, Exploding Kittens® has sold more than 25 million copies in its physical-game form. With the upcoming Exploding Kittens® 2, players will be able to game on the go, playing a high-stakes match wherever, whenever!
“Exploding Kittens ® needs no introduction, and we are thrilled to be producing a sequel that will deliver more gameplay and more features than ever before,” says Mike Willis, co-CEO at Marmalade Game Studio. “Our current project will give the digital board game treatment to Exploding Kittens Studio’s flagship game. With Exploding Kittens® 2, players can connect with fellow fans across the world and enjoy their favourite card game about explosive felines complete with slick new animations, incredible cosmetic collectables and fan-favourite mechanics from the original board game.”
Borrowing from Exploding Kittens ®: Recipes for Disaster, players can build unique decks by mixing and matching cards from the three different Exploding Kittens ® expansions Customisable chaos!
Plus, with multiple game modes and leaderboards, players will have many ways to compete against friends, family and fans from around the world. There are plenty of future plans in the works too; with 10 expansions on the roadmap, the unhinged fun will only continue to grow!
The sequel will also integrate fan-requested features, including the beloved Nope cards that allow players to stop a competitor’s action in its tracks.
About Marmalade Game Studio
London-based Marmalade Game Studio is one of the most successful publishers in the video board games market. Notable successes include MONOPOLY, CLUE/CLUEDO, THE GAME OF LIFE, THE GAME OF LIFE 2, TICKET TO RIDE and BATTLESHIP, all highly polished and innovative games that constantly top the charts on the app stores. For more information about Marmalade Game Studio, please visit the website: https://marmaladegamestudio.com/, and follow us on X(@MarmaladeGames), Facebook (@MarmaladeGameStudio), TikTok (@marmaladegames) and Instagram (@MarmaladeGames)
About Asmodee Entertainment
Asmodee Entertainment is the outbound licensing and book publishing platform of Asmodee, the global games publisher and distributor. Its mission is to extend Asmodee’s intellectual properties into TV/film, novels and comics, location-based entertainment, and consumer products, working closely with Asmodee Boardgames and Asmodee Interactive. Through best-in-class partnerships across the full spectrum of opportunities, Asmodee Entertainment will create truly global intellectual properties and brands. For more information, visit asmodee-entertainment.biz.
About Exploding Kittens ®
With strong foundations as the number-one most-backed Kickstarter in history, Exploding Kittens® has gone on to become a worldwide brand. Its huge catalogue of games have amassed a cult following, with its eponymous game, Exploding Kittens®, selling more than 25 million copies.
