Viability of the OSCE’s approach to SALW/SCA assistance as model for global efforts underscored during United Nations conference in New York

On 20 June 2024, the OSCE’s Conflict Prevention Centre (CPC) organized a side-event to present the OSCE’s model for small arms and light weapons (SALW) and stockpiles of conventional ammunition (SCA) assistance. The event was co-organized by the German Federal Foreign Office and held in the United Nations Headquarters on the margins of a conference on the topic held in New York.

Expert speakers emphasised the OSCE’s holistic approach to assistance and Kyrgyzstan’s achievements in executing critical projects aimed at reducing risks related to the uncontrolled spread and destabilizing accumulation of SALW/SCA, as well as in ensuring the safe storage of weapons and ammunition. The event contributed to the Fourth UN Conference to Review Progress Made in the Implementation of the Programme of Action to Prevent, Combat and Eradicate the Illicit Trade in Small Arms and Light Weapons in All Its Aspects held from 18 to 28 June 2024.

Speaking to the importance of international co-operation, Kylychbek Abyshev, Deputy Secretary of the Security Council of Kyrgyzstan, stressed that “in today’s interconnected world, no single nation can effectively tackle the complexities of destabilizing accumulation and spread of SALW and their ammunition on its own. Our collective success relies on strong partnerships, cohesive strategies and a long-term commitment to international norms and agreements.”

Dr Benedikt Zanker, Head of Division on Conventional Disarmament, Arms Control and CSBM Worldwide at the German Federal Foreign Office, highlighted the OSCE’s role as a key implementing partner and expressed his gratitude for the Organization’s close cooperation with Germany as a major donor for assistance projects on SALW/SCA. “Given the broad portfolio of the OSCE’s experience and support capabilities in the field of SALW, we can make sure to support our partners in the areas in which international support is needed in the most,” he concluded.

In his concluding remarks, Shawn DeCaluwe, Chief of the OSCE’s Forum for Security Co-operation Support Unit emphasised the Organization’s vital role in co-ordinating international stakeholders to avoid duplication. Furthermore, he underscored a collective commitment to enhancing the effectiveness of SALW assistance in matching needs with comprehensive and sustainable solutions.

The OSCE provides practical assistance in addressing a wide range of security and safety risks related to SALW/SCA following a proven, transparent and well-functioning assistance mechanism as well as commonly agreed minimum standards endorsed by all 57 OSCE participating States. Currently, the OSCE is implementing 19 national and regional SALW/SCA assistance projects.