The Houston Museum of Natural Science renews its Certified Autism Center™ Status to Boost Accessibility Services

The museum renews its autism certification, highlighting its commitment to inclusivity with various accommodations for autistic and sensory-sensitive visitors.

Being a Certified Autism Center™ is a great way to communicate that HMNS is prioritizing accessibility, and we are here as a resource for our community members with autism.” — Matti Wallin, Accessibility Program Manager at HMNS

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, June 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES) announced that the Houston Museum of Natural Science (HMNS) has renewed their Certified Autism Center™ (CAC) designation at all three locations. This recognition signifies the museum’s commitment to providing an inclusive space for autistic and sensory-sensitive visitors and their families. The team completed a comprehensive training and recertification process to better understand and welcome every visitor that comes to the museum.

“At the Houston Museum of Natural Science, science is for everyone! HMNS is committed to creating an accessible and welcoming educational environment for all visitors, and staff training is a crucial part of that. We are so proud to partner with the IBCCES for reaccreditation at all three of our locations – HMNS, HMNS at Sugar Land, and The George Observatory. Being a Certified Autism Center™ is a great way to communicate that HMNS is prioritizing accessibility, and we are here as a resource for our community members with autism. We are eager to continue to use our knowledge from this training in the years to come,” says Matti Wallin, Accessibility Program Manager at HMNS.

The museum offers various accommodations for visitors with sensory sensitivities, including sensory-friendly events that are held at both HMNS Hermann Park and HMNS at Sugar Land on select dates throughout the year. A sensory room is also available on the lower level, and sensory backpacks, equipped with tools to assist sensory-sensitive guests, can be checked out any day at the Museum Services desk.

Myron Pincomb, IBCCES board chairman, commends the Houston Museum of Natural Science for its commitment to inclusion, saying, "The Houston Museum of Natural Science renewing their Certified Autism Center™ designation is a crucial step in creating an environment where all visitors, regardless of their sensory needs, feel welcomed and supported. Their desire to learn and increase awareness is exemplary and sets a high standard for museums everywhere."

For more than 20 years, IBCCES has been the leader in autism, neurodiversity, and cognitive disorder training and certification for health care, education, and corporate professionals around the globe. IBCCES created programs for a variety of industries so staff would be more knowledgeable and other accommodations could be offered to this growing, but underserved, part of the community. IBCCES is the only credentialing board offering these types of programs, which include training from subject-matter experts and autistic self-advocates, as well as long-term support and continuous learning, onsite reviews, and more.

IBCCES also created AutismTravel.com as a free online resource for parents that lists certified locations and professionals. Each organization listed on the site has met Certified Autism Center™ (CAC) requirements.

About The Houston Museum of Natural Science

The Houston Museum of Natural Science—one of the nation’s most heavily attended museums—is a centerpiece of the Houston Museum District. With four floors of permanent exhibit halls, and the Wortham Giant Screen Theatre, Cockrell Butterfly Center, Burke Baker Planetarium and George Observatory and as host to world-class and ever-changing touring exhibitions, the Museum has something to delight every age group. With such diverse and extraordinary offerings, a trip to the Houston Museum of Natural Science is always an adventure.

About IBCCES

Committed to providing the global standard for training and certification in the field of cognitive disorders – IBCCES provides a series of certifications that empower professionals to be leaders in their field and improve the outcomes for the individuals they serve. These programs are recognized around the world as the leading benchmark for training and certification in the areas of autism and other cognitive disorders.