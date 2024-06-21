Métis Crossing Wins Prestigious Alberta Business Award of Distinction
Winning in the Indigenous Business category is an incredible honor and a testament to the hard work and foresight of our Nation, leadership, and team.”SMOKY LAKE, AB, CANADA, June 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Métis Crossing, Alberta’s first major Métis cultural destination, is excited to announce that it has won the 2024 Alberta Business Award of Distinction in the Indigenous Business category. This award highlights Métis Crossing’s ongoing dedication to preserving and promoting Métis culture and heritage while fostering economic development within the Indigenous community.

Since its founding, Métis Crossing has been dedicated to providing a unique cultural and educational experience that celebrates the rich history and values of the Métis people. The center offers a wide range of year-round activities and learning opportunities, including traditional crafts, storytelling, and authentic Indigenous culinary experiences, all designed to deeply connect guests with the heritage of the Métis community.
Juanita Marois, CEO of Métis Crossing, expressed her joy at receiving the award, saying, "Winning in the Indigenous Business category is an incredible honor and a testament to the hard work and foresight of our Nation, leadership, and team. At Métis Crossing, we are passionate about sharing our entrepreneurial spirit and vibrant culture with the world, ensuring that Alberta’s Métis people thrive for generations to come."
The Alberta Business Awards of Distinction, hosted by the Alberta Chambers of Commerce, recognize businesses across Alberta for their innovation, dedication, and contributions to the economic and social well-being of their communities. Métis Crossing’s win underscores its role as an educational and cultural beacon, supporting the Métis community and enriching Alberta’s cultural fabric.
The winners were announced at the Alberta Business Awards of Distinction Gala, held in Edmonton on June 20, 2024. Métis Crossing is deeply grateful for the support from the public and media and invites everyone to join them in celebrating this significant achievement.
About Métis Crossing:
Métis Crossing is Alberta’s first major Métis cultural destination, designed to be a gateway to the experiences of the Métis people. Located on the banks of the North Saskatchewan River, it holds historical significance as a traditional gathering place for the Métis community. Métis Crossing continues to serve as a beacon of culture, innovation, and connection for Métis peoples across Alberta and is committed to the sustainability and growth of the Métis community through cultural expression and educational programs.
