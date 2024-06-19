Prime Minister Golob: The need for working together with Bavaria is increasing due to the new geopolitical reality

SLOVENIA, June 19 - Slovenia recognised the potential of the Slovenian football team competing at EURO 2024 for its economy. The business and investment congress, which brought together the Slovenian and German business sectors, was organised by the Ministry of the Economy, Tourism and Sport, SPIRIT Slovenia, and the Football Association of Slovenia, with the support of the Slovenian Tourist Board, the Embassy of the Republic of Slovenia in Germany, the Consulate General of the Republic of Slovenia in Munich, and the Slovenian-German Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

In his keynote address, Prime Minister Golob highlighted the great importance of Slovenia's long-standing cooperation with Bavaria and their common future. "Bavaria has always been one of our primary foreign policy and trade partners," he said, noting that next year we will mark the 50th anniversary of the Permanent Slovenian-Bavarian Mixed Commission. "The need for working together with Bavaria has been increasing due to the new geopolitical reality," added the Prime Minister, mentioning the introduction of new technologies in the automotive industry and new energy products as two examples of future needs. "I believe that Slovenia and Bavaria have never been so aligned in terms of future needs as they are today. I hope that together we will make the most of this," he said.

The Prime Minister welcomed the initiative to hold the business and investment congress: "I am particularly pleased to be able to attend an event that connects sport, the economy and politics and that Slovenia can take this opportunity our footballers created with their hard work and great results." He also highlighted the importance of the congress in the light of changes taking place in Europe: "Topics to be discussed here today are a result of the new geopolitical reality and are also at the heart of discussions in Brussels. This will be the foundation on which Europe will build its competitiveness, without which there can be no state of social well-being."

Later at the congress, the participants discussed the challenges of joint Slovenian-German business endeavours, the automotive industry as the flagship of cooperation between the two countries, and how the two countries can work together in the future on high technology and innovation.

Prime Minister Golob noted that Slovenia is drafting amendments to the tax legislation with a view of providing better conditions for young experts. "Our aim is to promote the flow of young experts by offering them tax incentives when they return to Slovenia. We want to accelerate the flow of experts whose knowledge is driving development," concluded Prime Minister Golob.