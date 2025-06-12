Prime Minister Golob: "Security and dignity for the current and future generations of pensioners"

SLOVENIA, June 12 - Prime Minister Golob began by noting that he hears the words of pensioners, as well as feels their sadness, disappointment, and sometimes even pain, and that he was attending today's event to show the pensioners respect and appreciation for everything they had contributed to our society so far. According to the Prime Minister, this is also why this and future generations are able to live their lives.

He went on to recall that he attended a similar event two years before. "When I spoke here two years ago, I made four promises. Those were difficult times marked by high inflation, rising costs and prices, and oil and energy crises. But my Government has met all promises made on that occasion," said Prime Minister Golob. A guaranteed bereavement allowance was introduced, the method of calculating pensions for people with disabilities was revised, an extraordinary, i.e. one-off, adjustment of pensions was carried out, and a winter allowance was paid.

The Prime Minister also highlighted two important reforms concerning older people: "I will call them civilisational changes, although they are referred to as long-term care and pension reform," said Prime Minister Golob. In this way, the Government aims to ensure security and dignity for both current and future generations of pensioners.

"Sooner or later, we will all reach that stage of life, and every one of us must retain dignity even in old age. It is society's duty to provide assistance", he said. He added that the purpose of long-term care was to help people maintain their dignity in the shelter of their homes: "Not only with voluntary assistance, as is the case today, but also with the help of the Government," stressed the Prime Minister. "The second goal of ensuring long-term care is to guarantee that no care home fee is higher than the guaranteed pension for a full pension qualifying period," said the Prime Minister.

Europe and the Western World as a whole are facing with the reality of an aging society, which is closely linked to security. "Therefore, the key task of the Government is to ensure long-term sustainability and security of old-age pensions for both current and future generations. Finding a compromise was not easy, yet compromises in this area are necessary" said Prime Minister Golob. "That is why we were proud when the pension reform proposal was supported by the majority of trade unions and employer organisations at the Economic and Social Council meeting." The Prime Minister added that, unfortunately, the pensioners' union refused to sign it. "This is not a decision of the Government, but rather the result of the composition of the Economic and Social Council, so it may be reasonable to consider changing it in the future," he noted.

The pension reform upholds the values of dignity and security, he added. The winter allowance will be enacted by the pension reform and will become a legal and inalienable right, extending also to those with slightly lower pensions. "We have simplified the entire allowance scheme. "The payment of allowances has been made automatic, eliminating the need to repeatedly submit the same evidence," he explained. He went on to say that, by adopting the pension reform, the Government has provided for those with the lowest pensions, for the disabled as the most discriminated-against group so far– and for everyone else in need.

"A sustainable pension system will ensure that no one will need to worry about their pension. This also applies to the generations contributing to the pension fund today," continued the Prime Minister. He invited the audience to contact the toll-free number 114 for any further clarifications regarding long-term care and pension reform. "This helpline is staffed by skilled counsellors ready to support you. "If you require any information regarding pensions or long-term care, please give them a call," said the Prime Minister. He added that the Government has ensured the ensured this helpline is available to anyone.

"I know that today is your day of celebration, a day to socialise and share experiences on how to live your old age even better. I would like to take this opportunity to thank each of you who is actively involved in the Association of Pensioners' Societies of Slovenia. And to thank all who have a sense of humanity and demonstrate it in practice every day," concluded the Prime Minister.

The gathering was also addressed by the director of the Association of Pensioners' Societies of Slovenia, Zdenka Jan, who stressed that pensioners deserve respect, as they helped to build the socially just foundations for today's society. "If given the opportunity, we will continue to build them in the future, working together with young people, who are our future. We don't want to be the past; together with them, we can create a present that can be made beautiful through mutual respect," said Zdenka Jan.