Joint statement by the Prime Minister and the President of the Republic on Israel’s attacks on Iran

SLOVENIA, June 13 - Negotiations on Iran’s nuclear programme had resumed, inspiring hopes of an agreement that would be important not only for the region but also for the entire international community. Israel’s attacks might have caused irreparable damage to these negotiations.

We call upon both sides to refrain from any further steps that would lead to the exacerbation of the conflict and potential war. Only negotiations and diplomacy can bring peace and stability to the Middle East, which is of fundamental importance for the stability of all international relations."