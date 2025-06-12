157th regular session of the Government of the Republic of Slovenia

SLOVENIA, June 12 - At today's session, the Government finalised the text of the draft Act Amending the Spatial Management Act and submitted it to the National Assembly for consideration under the ordinary legislative procedure.

The amendments to the Act were drafted to further implement the objectives of effective spatial management, strengthen spatial planning as a professional discipline, optimise and more efficiently manage the preparation of state and municipal spatial plans, improve regulations in the field of land policy, and address other deficiencies.

The Government also discussed a draft amendment to the Labour Market Regulation Act, which has been coordinated with social partners. The Government is expected to adopt the draft amendment at a correspondence meeting in the coming days.

The Government issued the Decree on setting prices for certain petroleum products. This decree sets the maximum margin that can be charged by fuel retailers at all service stations as follows: for diesel fuel, €0.0983 per litre; for NMB-95 unleaded petrol, €0.0994 per litre; and for KOEL fuel, €0.08 per litre. If the Decree did not set the highest price on the market, retail prices for gasoline and diesel used for propulsion and heating would increase. As a result of today's Government decision, fuel prices on motorways will no longer be higher than elsewhere in the country. The Decree will enter into force at the start of the regulatory period beginning on 17 June 2025 and will remain in force for six months.

The Government also adopted a letter of intent for the construction of a cable car or cable cars between Bovec and Kanin and authorised Deputy Prime Minister Matej Arčon to sign it. The Municipality of Bovec will be informed by the letter of intent about the conditions under which the Republic of Slovenia can undertake the investment in the construction of a cable car or cable cars for access to Kanin, with the aim of establishing conditions for the reopening of the Kanin ski resort.

The Government took note of the response of the Minister of the Interior, Boštjan Poklukar, to the interpellation regarding his work and responsibility and expressed support for the Minister's response. The Minister of the Interior fully and firmly rejects the allegations in the interpellation.