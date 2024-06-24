John’s Crazy Socks Accepting Entries for Fourth Annual Sock Design Contest
John’s Crazy Socks, the world’s largest sock store, has announced they will be accepting entries for their fourth annual sock design contest.
John's Crazy Socks, the world's largest sock store, has announced they will be accepting entries for their fourth annual sock design contest. The first-place winner will have their sock design produced and available for sale on the John's Crazy Socks online store and receive a $1,000 cash prize. A charity partner will be chosen to receive 10 percent of the profits from the sales of this new sock, as part of the company's Giving Back Program. Second and third-place winners will receive a $100 and $50 John's Crazy Socks gift certificate, respectively, and a feature on the company's social media pages.
— Mark X. Cronin, Co-Founder of John's Crazy Socks
“Our customers have great ideas for socks,” said John Cronin, co-founder of John’s Crazy Socks. “I can’t wait to see the designs they will submit for our contest.”
The contest deadline for entry submissions is August 15, 2024. For all rules and to enter, visit the sock design contest webpage, https://johnscrazysocks.com/pages/2024-design-a-sock-contest.
Applicants do not need any prior graphic design or art experience. To enter the contest, individuals must be 18 years and older and must create their own designs. For those ages 17 and under, applications must be submitted by a parent or guardian. Outside trademarked designs will not be accepted.
“Our annual sock design contest is a way to personally connect with our wonderful customers. It also provides them with an avenue to highlight charities and organizations that are important to them. As a social enterprise, we are always looking to collaborate and give back to charities around the world,” said Mark Cronin, co-founder of John’s Crazy Socks.
Last year, the winning design came from Jerome Scriptunas of Freehold, New Jersey, who put tree images on a sock, inspiring the company’s Plant Trees Athletic Crew Socks. Those socks support John’s Crazy Socks’ new charity partner, the New York Restoration Project, a nonprofit nature conservancy stewarding parks, community gardens, and green space throughout New York City.
In 2022, Erin and Bear Bonner designed the Wheels on Fire socks that have become a customer favorite. Those socks support the Viscardi Center. The inaugural 2021 winner, Sierra Sapack, designed ASL I Love You socks using images from American Sign Language, which raise money for the Lexington School for the Deaf.
John’s Crazy Socks is a social enterprise founded by a young man with Down syndrome and his father. To date, the company has created 34 jobs, with over half of their employees having a differing ability. They have raised more than $750,000 for numerous charity partners.
For more information about John’s Crazy Socks, visit www.johnscrazysocks.com.
About John’s Crazy Socks
John’s Crazy Socks was inspired by John Lee Cronin, a young man with Down syndrome, and his love of colorful and fun socks—what he calls his “crazy socks.” He and his father, Mark X. Cronin, started the company as a social enterprise with a mission of Spreading Happiness™. With more than 4,000 socks, John’s Crazy Socks is now the world’s largest sock store. More than half their employees have a differing ability, and their Giving Back program has raised over $750,000 for charity partners like the Special Olympics, the National Down Syndrome Society, and the Autism Society of America. Most of all, they are Spreading Happiness™.
