Second Public Hearing Announced for Three Rivers Regional Commission's Regional Plan 5-Year Update – Draft Plan

NEWNAN, GA., UNITED STATES, June 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Three Rivers Regional Commission will host a public hearing on June 27 at 11:15 a.m. in the Community Room at the West Georgia Technical College (200 Campus Dr., Room A134). This hearing aims to inform attendees about the draft of the Regional Plan update.

The purpose of the public hearing is to provide stakeholders and the community with an overview of the draft Regional Plan before it undergoes official review by the Department of Community Affairs. Attendees will have the opportunity to provide additional comments during the formal review period.

A copy of the draft plan is available for viewing on the Three Rivers Regional Commission's website at https://www.threeriversrc.com/planning-regional.php. Hard copies can also be obtained at the Three Rivers RC offices located at 120 North Hill Street, Griffin, GA, and 13273 GA Hwy 34, Franklin, GA.

Individuals requiring special accommodations related to disability access or foreign language services are encouraged to contact the Three Rivers Regional Commission's office at 678-692-0510. Those with hearing disabilities may use the Georgia Relay Service at 1-800-255-0135.

For further information regarding the public hearing or the Regional Plan, please contact Paul Jarrell, Interim Planning Director, at 470-631-1063 or pjarrell@threeriversrc.com.

The Three Rivers Regional Commission (TRRC) serves as a catalyst for regional progress by focusing leadership, coordination, and planning resources on key regional issues. The TRRC is the regional planning and intergovernmental coordination agency for the 10-county area including Butts, Carroll, Coweta, Heard, Lamar, Meriwether, Pike, Spalding, Troup, and Upson counties. For 50 years, the TRRC and its predecessor agencies have helped to focus the region's leadership, attention and resources on key issues of regional consequence. The TRRC is dedicated to unifying the region's collective resources to prepare its member governments for a prosperous future. It does so through professional planning initiatives, the provision of objective information, and the involvement of the community in collaborative partnerships.

