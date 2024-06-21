Bronx Rapper OGEE1523 Releases Third Album, "GERARD the Album"

Album Cover

Bronx Rapper OGEE1523 drops 14-track third album, "GERARD the Album," today.

Because it's never too late to chase your dreams and never too old to achieve them.” — OGEE1523

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hip-hop artist OGEE1523 is proud to announce the release of his highly anticipated third album, "GERARD the Album." This 14-track collection dives deep into OGEE1523's personal life experiences, offering fans a raw and authentic look into his world. An Album Like a Movie Script. "GERARD the Album" is more than just music; it's a narrative. "I feel like this album is a whole movie script about my life. It has songs about the streets, the game, and about females," says OGEE1523. The album stands as a testament to his dedication to keeping his music true to traditional hip-hop, working with producers such as Q-Banger the B.C.E., Ty-Trackz, and OohWay/Squad Heavy. The album features a hit record titled "YOU & ME" featuring two-time Grammy nominee and three-time Apollo Winner, Mr. PETA WANE. Produced by DAYZEL the Machine of DBlock, this track is already making waves in the music industry.

Additionally, OGEE1523 addresses critical social issues with anti-violence tracks like "GUNS DOWN LIFE UP," featuring hip-hop legends Melle Mel, Grandmaster Caz, Mighty Mike C, and his cousin Shelt La Rock. Another impactful song, "Yes We Can Can," features artist Itz Suee and includes heartfelt contributions from OGEE1523's own children.

OGEE1523's previous albums, "Never2,Late" and "Never 2 Old," have inspired listeners to chase their dreams regardless of age or life circumstances. "Never2,Late" encourages people to continue pursuing their goals despite life's interruptions, while "Never 2 Old" empowers individuals to defy societal expectations about age and ambition.

About OGEE1523

OGEE1523 is a Harlem-born and Bronx-raised rap pioneer artist. His commitment, energy, and passion are his music career has seen him become the proud owner of the impressive “Never 2 Late” album, collaborating with Grammy award winner FatMan Scoop in his song “GET EM UP (Birthday Vibe).” Over the years, Ogee has earned many revolutionary titles and roles, mainly as a father, grandfather, mentor, and role model to the young.

Ogee is the mentor to his three sons, Ty-Trackz, a producer, J-Quest, a rapper; and Oun-P, an unstoppable battle rapper. He collaborated with his sons Ty-Trackz and Oun-P in his song "A Father & 2 Sons." The father of four (three boys and one girl), and grandfather to ten, have constantly believed in himself and his talent to make a difference, particularly in the rap industry. He boasts of five skills in all five elements of the hip-hop culture: graffiti, break dancing, beatbox, DJing, and rapping. Through his music, Ogee captures the ears of the young, the middle-aged, and the old, dispersing the pleasure of hip-hop music and spreading positive vibes. His chart-climbing single and video "More Weed” and his latest hit, "GET EM UP," featuring Fatman Scoop.

OGEE1523 has consistently made a name for himself by producing music that resonates with authenticity and raw emotion. His dedication to traditional hip-hop, coupled with meaningful collaborations, makes "GERARD the Album" a must-listen for fans and hip-hop lovers.

Discover the stories and sounds of OGEE1523's life in "GERARD the Album," now available on all major streaming platforms. For more information, interviews, or exclusive content, please contact gerardogee1523allen@gmail.com.

Mama (Official Video)