Update – Tallahassee woman rearrested following FDLE fraud investigation

June 21, 2024



TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) arrested Paula Lynne Mrozek (aka Paula Lynne Burke), 52, of Tallahassee, for grand theft over $750 and less than $5,000. The Florida Highway Patrol assisted in the arrest.



FDLE agents received a new tip from a local credit union that Mrozek’s bank deposits were suspicious. The investigation revealed that Mrozek deposited 168 money orders that appear to have been stolen from the Florida Department of Revenue. Three of the deposited money orders were altered similar to the altered money orders in her Feb. 21, 2024 arrest.



The case is being investigated by FDLE Tallahassee Organized Crime squad.



Mrozek was booked into the Leon County Jail on June 19 under the name Paula Lynne Burke. Additional charges are pending completion of the investigation. She will be prosecuted by the State Attorney’s Office, Second Judicial Circuit.



Initial Release – February 22, 2024



TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Agents with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) yesterday arrested Paula Lynne Mrozek, 52, of Tallahassee on grand theft charges of more than $20,000, a second-degree felony.



Mrozek, a Florida Department of Revenue (DOR) employee, is charged with altering money orders intended for motor vehicle taxes and depositing them into her personal bank account while she worked for DOR. In all, Mrozek made 41 deposits of altered money orders totaling $23,915.88. DOR has initiated dismissal procedures for Mrozek.



Authorities at DOR were alerted to the criminal activity when a local credit union noticed suspicious ATM activity and notified the agency.



Mrozek is being held in the Leon County Jail pending first appearance. She will be prosecuted by the State Attorney’s Office, Second Judicial Circuit.



