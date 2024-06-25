eStruxture Data Centers Names Deepa Patel as Senior Vice President of Human Resources
MONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, June 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- eStruxture, the largest Canadian provider of network and cloud-neutral data center solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of Deepa Patel as Senior Vice President, Human Resources. Bringing over 20 years of diverse leadership experience, Ms. Patel has a proven track record in people first leadership, mentorship, and the automation of systems and processes to scale human capital for growth. In her new role, she will oversee all HR functions at eStruxture Data Centers.
Ms. Patel is a highly accomplished Human Resources professional, coming to eStruxture from her previous position as Vice President of HR for North America at Quest Windows. In that role, she was instrumental in fostering growth, enhancing collaboration, and improving communication across all levels of the organization. Ms. Patel's extensive HR career also includes significant roles at Ceridian, Canadian Tire, and Holcim/Lafarge.
"As the data center industry continues to grow exponentially, eStruxture is aligning itself for the same trajectory. We’re thrilled to bolster the ranks of our leadership team with exceptional talent. Deepa brings a unique combination of energy, vision, and expertise to our organization," says Todd Coleman, Founder, President and CEO of eStruxture. "Her profound understanding of business, systems, and of course people solutions, will open doors to new company wide growth. Her track record seamlessly aligns with our company values. We’re excited to welcome her aboard and eagerly anticipate her contributions to eStruxture’s success."
The appointment follows eStruxture’s announcement of the close of a transformative, $1.8 billion fundraise, as well as the winning of the Best Managed Companies title awarded by Deloitte.
“I’m honoured and humbled to be joining eStruxture as a member of the Leadership Team. I plan to impact organizational growth while remaining loyal to the deep-rooted cultural values of teamwork, integrity, fairness, compassion and respect” adds Ms. Patel. “Over the past few years, eStruxture has scaled rapidly, all while demonstrating an unwavering commitment to creating an innovative and inclusive workforce and culture. I look forward to building on that critical work.”
About eStruxture Data Centers
eStruxture is the largest Canadian data center provider with locations in Montreal, Toronto, Calgary, and Vancouver. Our solutions are designed to give you more: more locations, more capacity, more connections that enable you to run modern, demanding enterprise applications, and offer your business the control to rapidly scale in response to unpredictable changes in business processes.
Headquartered in Montreal, eStruxture provides access to an ecosystem of almost 1,000 customers that trust and depend on our infrastructure and customer support, including carriers, cloud providers, media content, financial services, and enterprise customers. eStruxture offers colocation, bandwidth, security and support services to customers across Canada in its carrier and cloud-neutral facilities.
For more information, visit www.estruxture.com, and follow us on X and LinkedIn.
