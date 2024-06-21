Mammography Systems Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

Mammography Systems Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, June 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mammography systems are vital medical imaging devices used for detecting breast cancer by utilizing low-dose X-rays to generate detailed images of breast tissue. These systems play a crucial role in early detection, improving treatment outcomes, and enhancing patient survival rates.

Market Size and Growth Drivers

The mammography systems market has witnessed robust growth, projected to increase from $2.30 billion in 2023 to $2.50 billion in 2024, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.8%. This growth in recent years can be attributed to factors such as the rising prevalence of breast cancer, government initiatives promoting breast cancer awareness, favorable reimbursement policies, and increased awareness regarding early detection.

In the forecast period, the market is expected to continue its strong growth trajectory, reaching $3.53 billion by 2028, with a CAGR of 9.0%. Key drivers include the increasing adoption of 3D mammography, expanding healthcare expenditure, shift towards digital mammography systems, penetration into emerging markets with improving healthcare infrastructure, and a growing emphasis on preventive healthcare and early disease detection.

Mammography Systems Market Major Players and Market Trends

Leading companies such as Toshiba Corporation, Siemens Healthineers AG, and Fujifilm Holdings Corporation are at the forefront of the mammography systems market. These companies are focusing on developing advanced technologies, including AI-powered mammography systems like Amulet Sophinity, to enhance diagnostic accuracy, streamline workflow, and improve patient outcomes.

For instance, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation launched Amulet Sophinity in February 2024, a digital mammography system integrated with AI technology. This system supports dual-angle tomosynthesis and features AI-guided breast positioning based on previous mammography images, enhancing detection capabilities, especially for calcifications.

Mammography Systems Market Segments:

• By Product: Analog Systems, Full Field Digital Mammography Systems, Breast Tomosynthesis Systems

• By Technology: Screen Film, 2D Mammography, 3D Mammography, Other Technologies

• By Modality: Portable Mammography Systems, Non-Portable Mammography Systems

• By End-User: Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Other End-Users

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading Growth

North America held the largest share of the mammography systems market in 2023, driven by advanced healthcare infrastructure and high adoption rates. However, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to emerge as the fastest-growing region during the forecast period, supported by increasing healthcare investments and rising awareness regarding breast cancer screening.

Mammography Systems Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Mammography Systems Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on mammography systems market size, mammography systems market drivers and trends, mammography systems market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The mammography systems market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

