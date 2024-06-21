Automatic Carton Erector Market Poised for Growth, Expected to Reach $1.73 Billion by 2028

Automatic Carton Erector Global Market Report 2024 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Automatic Carton Erector Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The automatic carton erector market has witnessed robust growth, expanding from $1.36 billion in 2023 to $1.43 billion in 2024, marking a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.8%. It will grow to $1.73 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.7%. This growth trajectory is driven by increasing consumer expectations, optimized floor space utilization, and the rising demand for eco-friendly packaging solutions across various industries.

Rising Demand for Eco-Friendly Packaging Solutions Drives Market Growth

The demand for eco-friendly packaging solutions has been a significant driver for the automatic carton erector market. As industries strive for sustainable practices, automatic carton erectors streamline packaging processes, reducing material waste and enhancing operational efficiency. The shift towards eco-friendly packaging solutions aligns with global initiatives towards environmental sustainability.

Key Players and Market Trends

Major players such as WestRock Company, Krones AG, and KUKA AG are at the forefront of innovation in the automatic carton erector market. These companies focus on developing advanced technologies to improve production efficiency and meet stringent quality standards. For instance, Wexxar Bel's WLF30T fully automatic case former integrates labeling with case forming, catering to industries demanding high-speed and accurate packaging solutions.

Innovation and technological advancements drive market trends, with a growing emphasis on energy efficiency and automation integration.

Industry modernization efforts underscore the adoption of robotics to enhance production speeds and reduce operational costs.

Segments:

• Product Type: Horizontal Carton Erector, Vertical Carton Erector

• Technology: Fully Automatic, Semi-Automatic, Manual

• Application: Food And Beverage, Consumer Goods, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics, Personal Care And Logistics, E-Commerce

• End-User: Small And Medium Enterprises, Large Enterprises

Geographical Insights: North America Leading the Market

North America dominated the automatic carton erector market in 2023 and is expected to maintain its leadership through the forecast period. The region benefits from a strong presence of key market players and a robust industrial base, driving technological advancements and adoption of automated packaging solutions.

Automatic Carton Erector Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Automatic Carton Erector Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on automatic carton erector market size, automatic carton erector market drivers and trends, automatic carton erector market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The automatic carton erector market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

