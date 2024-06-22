Sugar Club Bangkok and Sugar Club Phuket to Host Electrifying Performances by World-Famous Rapper O.T. Genasis
O.T. Genasis Brings His Explosive Energy to Sugar Club Phuket on Wednesday June 26 and Sugar Club Bangkok on Thursday June 27BANGKOK, THAILAND, June 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sugar Club, the premier hip-hop nightlife destination in Bangkok, along with its sister venue in Phuket, is thrilled to announce two electrifying performances by renowned American rapper and songwriter, O.T. Genasis.
Known for his chart-topping hits like "CoCo," "Cut It," "Bae," and "Everybody Mad," O.T. Genasis is set to ignite the stage at Thailand's most famous hip-hop clubs. Fans can anticipate an unforgettable night of high-energy music and captivating performances.
"We are thrilled to have O.T. Genasis perform at our venues in Bangkok and Phuket," said the management team of Sugar Club. "His music has a huge following in Thailand, and we know that his performances will be nothing short of amazing. We are committed to bringing the best international acts to our venues, and O.T. Genasis is just the beginning."
Sugar Club Bangkok and Sugar Club Phuket have become go-to destinations for hip-hop lovers in Thailand, offering a unique and vibrant nightlife experience. With state-of-the-art sound and lighting systems, along with a lineup of top DJs and performers, these venues have established themselves as the ultimate party destinations in the country.
Booking for O.T. Genasis' performances at Sugar Club Bangkok and Phuket is available by calling the booking number listed on their websites. Fans are encouraged to secure their table reservations early to avoid disappoinment.
About O.T. Genasis:
O.T. Genasis, is a celebrated American rapper and songwriter known for his infectious energy and chart-topping hits. Emerging onto the music scene with his signing to G-Unit Records in 2011, O.T. Genasis quickly rose to prominence with his debut mixtape in 2012. He later joined Busta Rhymes' Conglomerate Records, where he continued to build his reputation with hit singles like "Touchdown (Remix)" featuring Busta Rhymes and French Montana. His breakout hit "CoCo" reached number 20 on the US Billboard Hot 100 and was featured in Beyoncé's iconic Coachella 2018 performance.
