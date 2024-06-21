Bi-Directional Traffic Along the Gordon Drive viaduct in Sioux City Has Been Restored

Posted on: June 18, 2024

SIOUX CITY, Iowa – June 18, 2024 – Following repairs, new permanent crossovers, and traffic control modifications, bi-directional traffic has been restored along the Gordon Drive viaduct in Sioux City on one side of the structure, according to the Iowa Department of Transportation’s District 3 Office.

The westbound lanes of Gordon Drive along the viaduct were closed on May 21 after recently scheduled maintenance findings indicated that a precautionary closure was necessary.

The bridge, which carries Gordon Drive/Iowa 12 traffic, continues to have a vehicle weight restriction in place for both east- and westbound traffic.

The Iowa DOT reminds motorists to drive with caution, obey the posted speed limit and other signs in the work area, and be aware that traffic fines for moving violations are at least double in work zones. As in all work zones, drivers should stay alert, allow ample space between vehicles, and wear seat belts.

The latest traveler information is available anytime through our 511 system. Visit 511ia.org; call 511 (within Iowa) or 800-288-1047 (nationwide); stay connected with 511 on Facebook or Twitter (find links at https://iowadot.gov/511/511-social-media-sites); or download the free app to your mobile device.

It’s easy to subscribe to Your 511 and sign up to receive the email/text alerts. Visit https://new.511ia.org/#login to sign up. For instructions and help for this feature, visit https://www.511ia.org/help/section/how-to-create-and-manage-a-511-account.html.

#

For general information about this project contact Jessica Felix at 712-276-1451 or [email protected]