21 June 2024

Meeting at the Majlis with the President of the Upper House of Parliament of the Republic of Zimbabwe

On June 20, 2024, in Ashgabat, a meeting was held between the Chairman of the Mejlis of Turkmenistan D. Gulmanova and the President of the Senate of the Republic of Zimbabwe Mabel Chinomona, who arrived in our country at the head of the delegation.

The head of the Mejlis of Turkmenistan introduced the guest to the main directions of the country’s domestic and foreign policy, as well as the composition of the national Parliament and the ongoing work to exchange experience in legislative work.

Special emphasis was placed on the foreign policy of Turkmenistan, based on the principles of positive neutrality, peacefulness and constructive cooperation with all states of the planet, including those located on the African continent.

During the meeting, the parties noted with satisfaction that there are many opportunities for exchanging experience in the field of improving national legislation and parliamentary activities, familiarizing themselves with the possibilities of cooperation between the two countries, and strengthening friendly relations between peoples.

It was emphasized that the establishment of mutually beneficial contacts through the parliamentary line would serve to enrich the content of relations between the two friendly countries.